ANGOLA — Due to safety concerns with COVID-19 and government restrictions on crowds, Trine University has postponed upcoming concerts that were to be performed in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St.
The following concerts have been postponed:
• Gordon Lightfoot, originally scheduled for April 2;
• ARISE 2020 tour, originally scheduled for April 10; and,
• The Lettermen, originally scheduled for April 17.
For updates, see trine.edu/furth.
