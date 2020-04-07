INDIANAPOLIS — With 34 new deaths recorded on Tuesday Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner said there is still work to be done to slow down the COVID-19 in the state.
She reported over the past five years the state has averaged 154 deaths to the flu yearly. Compare that to the 173 Hoosiers who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic in a four week period. The flu season normally lasts seven months in the state.
Long term care facilities continue to be a concern of the administration. A second facility in Madison County has reported four deaths along with four in Johnson and three in Lawrence counties.
The state is still behind on the amount of tests available for residents wishing to be tested.
“We currently don’t have the availability to test everyone who doesn’t have symptoms,” she said.
When asked about the reporting of those people who have recovered from the virus, Box continued to say the state isn’t ready to release those numbers.
“We are still in the process of getting that information,” she said. “Hopefully you will see it in the next week.”
On what is normally the time of year Gov. Eric Holcomb celebrates the awarding of Community Crossing grants to cities, counties and towns throughout the state, this year that celebration will be subdued.
Joe McGuinness commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, said INDOT awarded 217 grant applications totaling $1.265 million to 61 counties, 156 cities and towns. Road work will repair or replace 2,085 road segments and 11 bridges in the state.
He said the decline in traffic during the virus has allowed crews to begin work on these projects earlier. INDOT has seen a 55% decrease in travel on weekends and 40% decrease on weekdays.
He did urge Hoosiers to slow down if they are traveling.
“I have seen an increase in vehicle speeds around the state,” he said.
During the question portion of Tuesday’s press conference Dr. Box answered a question dealing directly with those residents living in regions with a significant amount of lake property.
Box said she has no issue with people utilizing their lake homes as long as they don’t congregate in large groups. As long as it is kept to the nuclear family.
Gov. Holcomb said people shouldn’t be traveling across state lines only for essential business.
“This is not a time of partying it is a time to “Hunker Down,” he said.
