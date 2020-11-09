INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hasn't hit the brunt of flu season yet, but the state upgraded flu activity to "low" in the fifth week of surveillance.
The Indiana State Department of Health had reported "minimal" activity in the first four weeks of the 32-week flu tracking season, but is now seeing an uptick in activity that's above recent years.
The state's sharp spike in COVID-19 rates may be having an impact pulling flu numbers up a bit.
In Week 5, which ended Oct. 31, the state logged 97 cases of "influenza-like illness," an increase from 63 incident the prior week.
Across five weeks, the state has logged 362 flu-like illnesses across its monitoring web.
The state has recorded no deaths from flu this year.
Week 5's numbers show that 2.73% of visits at providers during the week were for influenza-like illnesses, an increase from previous weeks and above what's typical for this time of year, when that rate is usually in the 1-2% range.
The state health department noted that minor COVID-19 might be classified as “influenza-like illnesses” since the two viruses have similar symptoms, so expectations are that flu numbers may run a little higher than normal years.
COVID-19 has been running rampant in Indiana recently, with huge increases in case numbers across the state, so it's possible that may account for some of the increase in the weekly numbers.
That being said, emergency rooms and urgent care centers are reporting influenza-like illnesses as the primary complaint at just 1.29%, which is in line with previous years.
Testing at the state laboratory has yet to find any specific flu strains in specimens analyzed.
Flu activity in Indiana doesn’t usually start to rise significantly until December and running through February in most years, so the low numbers in October and November are not unusual.
The worst flu season in recent history was 2017-2018, when 336 deaths were recorded around the state.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
