GREENWOOD — U.S. Sen. Todd Young said Thursday that economic relief for those affected by the coronavirus in the form of small business loans may be available as soon as the end of next week.
Thursday’s video press conference was organized by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.
A large chunk of the $2.2 trillion measure approved by the senate involved $367 billion in loans for small businesses.
By as early as the end of next week, businesses with 500 employees or fewer can go to banks and credit unions or through an online mechanism to borrow up to $10 million.
Those loans — which Young described as forgivable — are meant to help companies make payroll and pay rent and for similar expenditures, Young said.
Young said there will be audits performed on how this money is being spent. A small business that receives a $100,000 loan and spends $20,000 of that on capital expenditures, for example, would be required to pay back the $20,000.
An inspector general position would be created to insure the money is spent according to guidelines.
The third phase of the economic stimulus package proved contentious in the senate. Young said that should have been expected considering the size of the package.
“It’s the largest relief package in American history,” Young said.
Included in the package are one-time payments of $1,200 per individual making less than $75,000 annually. For married couples, that figure is doubled to $2,400 for those whose joint income does not exceed $150,000.
Young said one purpose of the individual payments is to help those living paycheck to paycheck — Young estimated this to be approximately half of U.S. families — from going to work when they are feeling sick just so they can pay their bills. People working while potentially ill could only make the overall problem worse.
According to Young, so much money earmarked for small businesses and individuals was the point of the stimulus package.
“We focused on the individual household level,” Young said. “They need it.”
Young did not rule out another stimulus package coming down the pipeline.
“There’s a high possibility other needs will need to be met,” Young said.
Young added his office is available to provide more information to Hoosiers, and continues to help the state’s residents with issues including casework for veterans.
“We are open for business,” Young said. “We are working hard.”
Young can be reached at young.senate.gov or by calling his Washington, D.C. office at 202-224-5623.
