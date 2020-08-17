GARRETT — A special, one-time screening of the sports classic "Hoosiers" at the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theatre will help fund the operation of a gym where the movie was filmed in the mid-1980s.
The showing of the basketball-focused film, starring Gene Hackman, takes place Aug. 27 at 8:30 p.m.
The price of admission is $20 per vehicle. Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
This special screening is limited to 200 tickets, due to social-distancing guidelines.
Proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, which has lost much of its financial support because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The organization that operates the facility normally gets much of its funding from visitors and tournaments played there. Knightstown is between Indianapolis and New Castle on U.S. 40.
In the movie, the Hoosier Gym serves as the home court of the fictional "Hickory Huskers," a small-town team that wins the 1952 Indiana high school basketball state championship.
Directed by Decatur native David Anspaugh, the film was inspired by the actual achievements of the Milan High School squad that won the 1954 state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.