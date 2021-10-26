INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide COVID-19 activity has continued to decline, keeping up a streak week-to-week after peaking in mid-September.
The state continues to see progress as the number of cases, hospitalizations and death continue to deflate.
Still, the local four-county area saw eight more deaths reported since a week ago.
Statewide, Indiana averaged 1,558 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past week, a 16.1% drop from a week ago when the state average 1,857 cases per day.
Positivity dropped again, falling to 5.2% average this past week from 6.1% a week ago.
The statewide hospital census has fallen to 1,349 patients in care for COVID-19, dropping from 1,576 last week.
Deaths have also come down again, with the state averaging about 27 deaths per day over the last week, down from 33 per day a week ago.
Even as they’re coming down, deaths still remain notably higher than they were for the several-month period between March and August, when fewer than 10 Hoosiers were dying per day from the virus on average.
Deaths are a lagging indicator and the last to move and change directions after cases and hospitalizations, since a very ill patient will take days or even weeks to die if their case is serious and turns fatal. Even though other metrics have come down substantially, deaths will likely take longer to deflate back to lower levels.
After posting nine deaths the week prior, the four-county area logged another eight deaths attributable to COVID-19 this week.
Five of those new deaths occurred in DeKalb County, taking that county to 102 deaths all time. Those deaths occurred on Oct. 16, 17, 20, 22 and 23, according to the state. The age ranges of patients who died include one person age 80 or older, two people in their 70s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 50s.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among patients in their 40s, seven deaths among people in their 50s, 10 deaths among people in their 60s, 26 deaths of patients in their 70s and 57 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
DeKalb County becomes the second local county to pass more than 100 deaths all time, after Noble County surpassed that mark a few weeks ago.
In Steuben County, the northeast corner county logged two more deaths, taking it to 77 overall. One was newer occurring Oct. 22, while the other was older from back on Oct. 9. Those patients were
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, four people in their 50s, 15 have been people in their 60s, 22 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 33 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
LaGrange County added one more death, going to 79 overall, with that death occurring Oct. 23. The person was age 80 and older.
To date, LaGrange County has had three deaths among people in their 50s, 10 deaths among people in their 60s, 22 among people in their 70s and 42 people who were 80 or older.
Noble County was the only county to not log a new death over the past week, remaining at 106 overall.
Indiana saw its surge in cases brought on by the delta variant break in mid-September, but not until after it led to more than a quarter million new cases diagnosed since July 1 and more than 2,000 deaths.
The vast majority of those new cases and deaths came from the state’s unvaccinated, with more than 80% of new activity coming from that half of the population.
On Tuesday, Indiana cross 16,000 total deaths from COVID-19, less than a month after passing the 15,000 mark back on Sept. 28.
Indiana’s vaccination rates have effectively stalled, with about 59% of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older being fully vaccinated at this time.
That rate hasn’t changed significantly in recent weeks, as the state has recently seen the lowest weekly new vaccine uptake since distribution started earlier this year.
