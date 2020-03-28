ANGOLA — It took less than an hour for 200 free pasta meals to be given out Friday on the Public Square.
The meals were sponsored by Angola Middle School then prepared by Monument Pizza and Sutton's Deli.
"All the credit for this goes to our students," said AMS Principal Ryan Bounds. "Our kids are just awesome."
Bounds said the students each year do a candy bar fundraiser. The school builds up its emergency fund that is banked for things like someone getting sick with cancer or a house fire.
The fund is for times like these, said Bounds. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, grocery store shelves are empty and families unexpectedly must shelter in place at home to try and stop the virus from spreading.
The school was able to use funds to sponsor the pasta meals, with each pan of pasta being enough to feed a family of four twice.
To receive the meals, people just had to drive through either northern quadrant of Public Square and roll down a car window. Volunteers wearing face masks and gloves for personal protection handed meals through the open windows, giving instructions and wishes for good health to each family.
Donations were welcome, though not required.
Joe Hysong, co-owner of Monument Pizza, said cars were parked by 3 p.m. waiting on the meals. Serving was supposed to start at 4:30 p.m. but with people already waiting, volunteers decided to begin early.
"You started this," Hysong said to Bounds, looking at the long line of vehicles with a joking grin creasing the fabric of his zebra-striped face mask.
Next week, meals will continue on Friday in the same two quadrants, this time sponsored by SonLight Community Church.
The goal, Hysong said, is to be able to do it as long as possible and the need is there.
