AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported one new death of a COVID-19-positive patient and 37 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The person who died was more than 90 years old. No further information about the death will be released, the department said.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including five so far in January.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,419 since the start of the pandemic and 409 in January. They represent a four-day total from Saturday through Tuesday, and the four-day average of 9.25 cases per day lowers this month’s average to 21.5 new cases per day.
The new patients include one between birth and age 10; five between ages 11-20; six from 21-30 years of age; six between 31-40; five who are 41-50 years old; four who are 51-60; two who are 61-70; eight who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
It has been 12 days since anyone over the age of 80 was diagnosed as a new patient in DeKalb County.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 239 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 41 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
