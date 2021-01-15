During the pandemic, or as I now refer to it as the plague, I have literally devoured the Zoom opportunities. I have traveled to Dublin and London and Amherst and Boston and Prague and Iceland. I have studied Fitzgerald, Poe, Dickinson, Scottish dialects, English gardens, recipes, writing, poetry, astronomy, storytelling. OK, you get the picture. Every week there is something new to learn and somewhere new to travel. Except every day there is one thing that is the same.
Every day at 3 p.m., for exactly 307 days, Pete McCarty from Memphis, spends his lunch hour hosting ukulele jams. Every day. Every day of the week. For one hour Pete plays the uke with us. As Pete says, it started as a two-week project when the plague began just to keep our spirits up and a way to jam together. But it has turned into much more than that. We have built a wonderful group of spirited, talented musicians and those not so talented (the group I fall into!). We check to see who has logged on and share comments about the weather or everyone’s health or really anything anyone wants to comment about on his site.
Now we know each other. We know who is playing with us on any given day. Pete always shares a special song for anyone ill or anyone having a birthday. We have even built a uke recipe group in which we share our favorite recipes. And, let me tell you, uke folks really, really like to eat!
Carolyn and I started to play the uke a few years ago. It seemed like an easy instrument (and it is) for us and easy to carry around. At my first ukulele festival, I was completely hooked so we began looking for more opportunities to play with others. I must say most are very accomplished, but they welcome us warmly even though we are mediocre players. Once we even played on the main stage in the talent show. We actually were a hit. I think it was our over the top enthusiasm and not our musical abilities!!
Carolyn and I met Pete at a ukulele festival in Midland, Michigan. He was one of the featured players who came to lead the uke jams. I remember scrawling his name down on my folder so I wouldn’t forget it, never knowing he would become part of my daily life. Although, Pete really is unforgettable. He is a big man with an even bigger laugh that is infectious and carries him through life. When we met him, we loved his style and his ukulele book, which he puts on-line free for anyone. He adds to it constantly and Carolyn and I make frequent trips to Printing Place to keep up with the book!
My Pete books are dog-eared by now and dotted with small notations about strumming or timing. There are hundreds of songs in his book from John Denver to Justin Bieber! One song at a time he goes through his book. When we finish the book, he goes through it again. On the weekends, we get to holler (well, kind of) out our favorites to play. Sunday mornings he fills his site with gospel songs.
But here is the thing about Pete, he never has missed one single day. He is there every day at 3. He is a man with a giant heart. Not only does he lead the jam, there is no cost involved. He does not take any money for this or makes any financial gains whatsoever. In fact, some of the uke stores have gotten involved and have given away ukuleles or banjos or gift certificates on certain days. (I have never won any yet, but there is still time!)
The plague continues. Festivals are canceled. Music jams are non-existent. I miss them so much. I miss playing and singing with others. But every day at 3 the alarm goes off on my phone. Sometimes Carolyn pops over and we play together, laughing and chatting and singing along. Sometimes I just send her a text reminding her it is time for Pete.
I think we are looking for heroes right now. I guess I would have to say there are angels everywhere, all shapes and sizes. I am happy to share this wonderful man, Pete McCarty. He is definitely an angel with a giant heart and a generous spirit. Thank you, Pete, for guiding us on this musical journey one day at a time.
