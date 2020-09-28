INDIANAPOLIS — The last week of September is starting off with a higher-than-usual new case count for a Monday, while positivity ticked up on a lower-than-average testing day.
Coming off a weekend with higher case numbers than average, the state is still seeing little progress on bringing down its new case numbers.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s Monday report, Indiana added 872 new cases of COVID-19. That’s the second-highest total for a Monday, which generally has the lowest new case totals in any given week.
Testing was below the recent average, with the state processing about 17,000 tests, about 4,000 lower than the typical day this month. That meant a one-day positivity rate of 5.16%, the first time the daily rate has topped 5% since Sept. 10.
The state recorded 11 deaths, the fifth day of double-digit deaths in the last six days.
Over this weekend, Indiana crossed the mark of 2 million total tests, a milestone passed in Sunday’s report. As of Monday, the state has recorded 2,029,571 total tests.
Those tests have been given to 1,366,294 unique Hoosiers, meaning that about one-third of all tests have been retests on someone who has had at least one test before.
The state entered Stage 5 of its reopening plan, representing a full reopening on Saturday. Gov. Eric Holcomb said last week that progress made on controlling COVID-19 finally allowed the state to take the final half-step to Stage 5 after being stuck in Stage 4.5 for almost three months.
Indiana’s mask mandate remains in effect until mid-October despite the advancement of the reopening plan.
Locally, Noble County saw a larger increase in new cases since Saturday while other counties had small increases.
Noble County added 16 new cases total from Sunday and Monday, followed by DeKalb and Steuben counties at five new cases each and LaGrange County with two cases.
No new deaths were reported in the area. The state totals for the area are Noble County at 32, LaGrange and DeKalb at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
The DeKalb County Health Department has reported 15 deaths among COVID-19 patients all-time, but those numbers haven’t been reflected in the state report.
