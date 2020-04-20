ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County is keeping local children engaged during the societal slowdown associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Every week, Y staff puts together 700 activity packs to be distributed through Fremont Community Schools and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. They are provided along with free meals handed out at the schools, which are closed through the end of the school year while students complete classes remotely.
“Our goal is to provide kids with fun, educational and health-focused activities each week,” said YMCA of Steuben County CEO Sarah Funkhouser. “We are committed to providing these as long as meal programs are running at the schools.”
The items in the packs are meant to be fun with a healthy twist.
Outdoor scavenger hunt kits and sidewalk chalk aimed to get the children out in the sunshine and fresh air, said Funkhouser. The children also received new toothbrushes.
“I was brainstorming ways that we could still make an impact in our community during the time our doors are closed and social distancing measures were in place. Usually at the Y we create community by bringing people together so we had to think out of the box and outside our walls,” said Funkhouser. The Y has partnered with Fremont and MSD schools to administer the program.
The activity packs have been popular and more are being requested, said Funkhouser, so the number of kits given out each week will continue to grow.
One week’s worth of kits was covered by a COVID-19 grant from the Steuben County Unity Way. The rest of the outreach is being supported by YMCA members, donors and community support.
“During this time that our doors are closed, we have asked our members to ‘stay with us’ to help support our community in need,” said Funkhouser. “The Y is more than a gym, we are a cause.”
She thanked YMCA members whose membership funds have been redirected to keeping kids active and engaged.
“We would most definitely welcome donations,” said Funkhouser. Financial donations are used to purchase bulk items inserted in the packs. A link for donations is on the website at ymcasteuben.org.
Also needed are brown paper lunch bags, pencils, crayons, stickers, printer paper for printing off weekly activities and large cardboard boxes for transporting kits to dropoff locations.
For more details, email Funkhouser at info@ymcasteuben.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.