To the editor:
I like to consider myself someone who pays attention to the world around me. I believe the essential first step for anyone wanting to get involved in their community is to pay attention to their neighbors, leaders, and to what is being said (and what is not being said) in political campaigns. I've been doing just that. Auburn has a unique opportunity with this election. We have two candidates who are well-known, well-liked, and well-respected, running to lead our community forward. The question is, are they paying attention?
Recent projects like the “Community Bridge” over Cedar Creek and the “Community Commons” downtown bathrooms, demonstrate to me that Mike Ley is simply not paying attention. Despite using the name “Community” in both descriptions, these projects didn't come from the community. Neither project involved nor consulted the neighbors that live in the areas that would be affected. Neighbors had to find out about the plans when they appeared on the front page of the paper.
Mike is also not paying attention to other community projects, considering the Cedar Creek Landing project has been in the works for several years. Cedar Creek Landing Project has included many from the community for input, includes public restrooms, and is less than 500 feet from the proposed “Community Commons.”
The proposed “Community” walking bridge is 600 feet from the existing walking bridge at the fairgrounds and lands directly in the yard of two Auburn neighbors, with no regard for their privacy or input. Not to mention, does anyone need the new walking bridge? I've also examined his Facebook posts, where he “demonstrates” where he would place trails in our community. Had he been paying attention, he would know there is already a comprehensive trails plan for Auburn that connects us to the entire state. We don't need grandstanding and Sharpies. We need leaders that can find the funding and get it done.
Sarah, on the other hand, has run a campaign based on transparency and openness. She spends time out in the community, meeting people where they are literally and figuratively. Sarah spends time each week, answering questions via live videos, and responds quickly to messages. She writes a blog each week with a deep dive into a wide range of topics. She's met with city leaders to learn more about each department. I know all of this because I watch the videos, I've asked her questions, and I've been to one of her house parties. Not only is she paying attention today, but she's been paying attention for years.
Sarah gives me confidence she'll continue to pay attention moving forward. We as voters need to be paying attention to things like what Mike Ley will do with Signature Construction if he were to win the election. Are we paying attention to a construction company that receives building permits from a mayor who is also its owner? We need to be paying attention to a party that has blatantly described “oversight” of an elected mayor.
We need to be paying attention to the handful of large donors that are backing the Ley campaign as well as the 100-plus small donors that are supporting the Payne campaign. At this time, when we know people want leaders who are listening to their needs, Mike's complete disregard is not only out of touch, but it also reeks of political game playing. I encourage voters in Auburn to pay attention to this election season and join me in voting for a candidate who is doing the same.
Ty Schenk
Auburn
