ROME CITY —Noble County Republicans will gather for their annual banquet next month, with two guest speakers including Dr. Matthew Spalding of Hillsdale College and Rep. Jim Banks headlining the event.
The Lincoln Day dinner will take place April 12 at Sylvan Cellars Event Center.
The Lincoln Day Dinner is an annual gathering of Republicans to pay homage to Abraham Lincoln, considered the first Republican president in the USA, and to rally the loyal base for the upcoming election cycle.
“It is quite an honor to have the caliber of both of these amazing public servants visit Noble County,” Noble County Republican Chairwoman Shelly Williams said, “We anticipate a large crowd to hear these high-profile speakers on their vision for our country.”
Spalding is the Kirby Professor in Constitutional Government at Hillsdale College and the Dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government at Hillsdale College’s Washington D.C. Campus. As Vice President for Washington Operations, he also oversees the Allan P. Kirby Jr. Center for Constitutional Studies and Citizenship and the academic and educational programs of Hillsdale in the nation’s capital. Spalding served as the Executive Director of the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission in 2020.
Elected in 2016 to represent Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Jim Banks serves as the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus GOP caucus in the House. Banks also serves as a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and the House Committee on Education and Labor. Additionally, he serves as the Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems, co-chairs the House Armed Service’s Committee’s Future of Defense Task Force, and sits on the Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors.
The annual dinner also includes the long-standing tradition at these events to select and award the Republican(s) of the Year and to present a local student a prize for winning a political essay contest.
“With today’s political environment, it is exciting to see men grounded in their beliefs around the Constitution,” Williams said, “And we hope the community also shares our enthusiasm as we welcome them to our county.”
Information on how to attend this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner can be found at noblegop.org or by calling 242-0351. Information about the student essay contest can also be found online.
Tickets are $50 per person and table sponsorships are available and encouraged, with $20 student tickets also available.
