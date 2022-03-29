ALBION — If you’re not signed up to vote yet, you’ve got a little under a week left if you want a chance to vote in the May 3 primary.
As is the case in most years, the primary in Noble and LaGrange counties may be your only chance to pick your new officeholders, as most races aren’t contested by Democrats in the fall, meaning Republican contests on the May ballot often are the deciding races.
Indiana requires voters to be registered a month before election, with that deadline approaching as of the end of the day Monday, April 4.
Early voting starts the next day on Tuesday, April 5.
In order to be register to vote in Noble County and be eligible to cast a ballot, individuals must be U.S. Citizens, must reside in Noble County for at least 30 days prior to registering.
Voters also must be 18 years old by the time of the next general election this year on Nov. 8, meaning that 17-year-olds who will have their birthday before the fall election date are also eligible to register and vote in the primary.
This year’s elections are countywide contests, so every voter is eligible to cast a ballot.
Noble County has 26,704 voters active and eligible for the primary, which is down about 3,000 voters from the 29,846 who were registered and eligible in November 2020.
One of Indiana’s U.S. Senator seats is up this year but is uncontested on both sides in the primary as incumbent Republican Todd Young is set to square off against former Hammond mayor and Democrat Tom McDermott in November. The 3rd District seat to Congress held by Republican Jim Banks is up again as it is every two years, with Banks uncontested and a three-way contest on the Democratic side to pick a challenger in the solid red district.
After that, this year’s ballot has numerous county races as well as more localized contests in some towns and at the township government level.
Most offices in both Noble and LaGrange county are uncontested this spring, although Republicans will have some races to decide come Election Day.
Residents who need to register to vote or update their registration — if you’ve moved within the county since the last time you voted, you’ll want to update because your new address can impact what city/town, school and township races you’re eligible to vote in — the easiest way is by doing so online at indianavoters.com or using the Indiana Voters app on your smartphone.
Voter registration forms can also be requested from the clerk’s office or filled out in person.
“Plan ahead. Visit www.IndianaVoters.com to check their voter registration and polling places,” Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer advised.
The indianavoters.com website can also allow registered voters to check their polling places, so you’ll know where to vote on Election Day.
Noble County utilizes vote centers, so voters can cast ballots and any open and available site in the county. LaGrange County still utilizes precinct voting, so voters have to report to a specific, assigned polling place in order to cast their ballot.
Early absentee voting is also available at the courthouse for 30 days prior to Election Day, with some additional opportunities available ahead of May 3.
Voters can choose to wait to vote in-person on May 3, but Bremer advises voters to consider taking advantage of early voting options, too.
In November 2020, a majority of voters used early voting options, with 62% of voters either voting in-person early or using mail-in voting options, although that number was likely skewed higher due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at the time.
That being said, early voting has been rising in popularity each election cycle, with more voters choosing to get their ballots out of the way instead of waiting until Election Day.
“Vote early by taking advantage of absentee voting options. Voters may vote absentee by mail or complete an absentee ballot in-person in the clerks office. There are also several places to vote early in Noble County. Check our website www.nobleco.us and go to the clerk page to locate early voting options,” Bremer said.
