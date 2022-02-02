KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Councilman Jerry Jansen will not seek re-election for another four year term, stepping back to allow a new face to join the county's fiscal body.
Jansen, the only Democrat currently serving in an elected county government position, said he'll be wrapping up his time after more than a decade serving the public.
"At the end of 2022 I'll have served Noble County 14 years. The challenges I was looking for have been met: Become involved, learn what I can, then be a positive voice for the people in our county," Jansen said Wednesday in response to an inquiry from The News Sun about whether he'd run again. "I believe that, with the forward momentum the council has developed, I am leaving a great opportunity for another community-minded individual to learn and serve."
Jansen, who is the council's vice president, has led the council's salary committee for years in charge of evaluating new positions and reviewing pay change requests. Over recent years, he's been a vocal supporter of trying to boost county employee wages in accordance with past payroll studies and efforts to remain competitive with the private sector and other public agencies.
Jerry becomes the latest Jansen family member to take a step back from local government roles. His older brother, Tom, in recent years retired from a long tenure of service with the Kendallville Park and Recreation Board, while brother Mike has recently stepped down after many years leading the Kendallville Aviation Board.
That being said, brother Doug has recently stepped into a public role, joining the East Noble School Board while his older brothers are sunsetting in their roles.
Two Republican candidates have filed to seek Jansen's District 4 council seat, which represents all of Kendallville and the southern half of Wayne Township.
Max Franklin and Meghann McCoy are the two candidates currently in the race for the seat being opened up.
