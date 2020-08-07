ALBION — With 11 school board seats open and up for election in the four districts serving Noble County so far only two people have filed to fill them.
With two weeks left to file, Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter is reminding residents that filing to run is easy for those who might want to consider a leadership role with their schools.
So far, the only two candidates to file have been Scott Truelove, seeking the Swan Township seat for East Noble, and Don Amber, seeking a seat on the Smith-Green School Corporation.
Neither of those two are currently serving, as zero incumbents have filed for their seats another year.
This year, East Noble has three of seven seats up for vote; Central Noble has two of five open; West Noble will vote on three of its seven seats and Smith-Green will vote on three of its five seats.
In East Noble, voters will pick an Orange Township and Swan Township representative as well as one at-large candidate; Central Noble will be looking for board members from Jefferson and York townships; West Noble will be electing board members from its districts 4, 5 and 7; and Smith Green will be selecting its District 1, 2, and 3 candidates, with Districts 2 and 3 covering parts of Noble County.
"The deadline to file for school boards is Aug. 21 by noon," Mawhorter said. "It is a petition that requires 10 signatures."
School board positions are non-partisan seats, so candidates do not have to declare a party like other elected positions in county, city or town government.
School board members are the administrative body overseeing both policy and financial aspects of the school district. The school board is responsible for hiring and overseeing the district superintendent, approving personnel changes, managing the district’s policies and stewarding the district’s annual budget.
School boards generally meet once or twice a month for public meetings, although additional work sessions and closed executive sessions occur throughout the year.
For more information how to file, contact the Noble County Clerk's Office via phone at 636-2736 or visit the courthouse in downtown Albion.
