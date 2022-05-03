ANGOLA — Prairie Heights social studies teacher Mike Travis, Angola, has emerged as the Democratic candidate who will challenge Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, for the House 51 seat in the Indiana House of Representatives.
Travis became the Democratic standard bearer after defeating Jestin Coler, Lake Gage, by a 422-203 margin in Tuesday’s primary.
Zent was unopposed in his race for the Republican nomination. He is seeking his sixth term in the Indiana House.
Travis credited hard work for his victory.
“I worked my tail off,” he said. “I really went out there and I you know, being the first time ever really running for this kind of office, I was a little nervous.”
Travis said he feels as though he knows the district well and is taking the time to meet the people and listen to their concerns.
“I knew that if I just went out there and talked to people, called people that I care about, you know, the people of Steben and LaGrange counties, and I listened to them that I would do OK, I really felt really good going into tonight,” Travis said. “Some folks got a call or a knock on door that hadn’t been talked to in years. And they let me know that. I had to say and I’m really honored and humbled really that I won this one tonight. I’m really looking forward to the next one.”
Travis congratulated Coler on his hard work and passion he brought to the race, also.
“I congratulate Jestin on his efforts. He really went out there and he stuck to his guns about his concerns. And I was really happy about that, to be honest,” Travis said.
Travis said he will be working hard over the summer and into the fall for the general election.
“And I’m looking forward to a good race against Denny Zent, how about that,” he said.
At the Republican celebration after the results were in Zent was on hand and looking ready for the fall, even though he had just had eye surgery earlier in the day.
He received much congratulations when his vote tally was announced. He received 2,399 votes from the eight precincts that he represents in Steuben County. Added to his 1,892 in LaGrange County, he collected 4,291 votes in Tuesday’s election.
