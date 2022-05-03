ALBION — One was surprised at his margin of victory.
The other was surprised altogether.
The Noble County Council will have a bunch of new faces come January with president Denise Lemmon and vice president Jerry Jansen deciding not to seek re-election.
During Tuesday’s primary, Republican voters selected current Councilman Tom Janes of Ligonier to represent the newly drawn first district and Max Franklin of Kendallville for the District 4 seat.
There were no Democrats signed up for either district in the primary. Noble County Democrats have until July to put names on the ballot for the November general election.
Janes has been on the county council for years, but the newly drawn map put him in the same district as Councilwoman Bernie Lawson. Janes won the primary nod, 364-267, claiming 57.7% of the vote.
He sat next to Lawson Tuesday evening as poll workers brought voting machines back to the courthouse.
“Bernie and I are friends,” Janes said. “It put us in a bad spot.
“I didn’t think that I was going to win.”
Franklin took on political newcomer Meghann McCoy and won soundly, 446-110, with Franklin earning 80.2% of the vote.
“I was a little shocked,” Franklin said. “Meghann being young, I thought younger people would turn out.
“I’m excited. I’m glad it’s over.”
Both Janes and Franklin said the county’s finances are in good shape right now, making their potential new jobs easier heading into the new year.
“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Franklin said. “I’m really looking forward to working with them.”
Work is Franklin’s talking point. He said he will make every decision only have going through all of the facts.
“I want to make sure I’m educated,” Franklin said, “and I know what the issue is all about.”
“What I bring to the table is common sense,” Janes said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. I care about people.”
Two other council seats had Republican run opposed with newcomers Brandon Chordas and Trey Forbes.
All are likely to face times which are becoming more and more challenging with inflation at near record levels.
“It’s going to be tough,” Janes said. “We do have a good council.”
