ANGOLA — Filing ended with a bit of a flourish for the upcoming municipal primary elections in Steuben County.
Filing ended at noon on Friday. Political parties have until early July to fill vacancies on their ballots in cities and towns that hold primaries. This year’s primary will be on May 2.
Voters in the Republican Party will be assured of three races on the ballot, for mayor and District A and District C for Common Council.
There will also be a spirited campaign for three seats on the Fremont Town Council, where five Republicans are running for the three nominations available.
At the top of the ticket in Angola, Republicans Colleen Everage is challenging veteran Councilman Dave Martin for mayor. So far, no Democrat has filed for election to a seat the party has held for 30 years.
The race to replace Councilman Gary Crum in District A includes next-door-neighbors Randy Coffey and June Julien running for the Republican nomination and Nick Sutton running on the Democratic ticket.
Running for the District C Republican nomination are Leslie Schlottman and Jennifer Sharkey. Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong is not seeking reelection.
In District D, which is being vacated by Martin, Lou Ann Homan has filed on the Democratic ticket and David Roe has filed as a Republican.
Elsewhere, unopposed so far are incumbents Dave Olson, D-B, and Jerry McDermid, R-At-large. Unopposed for what would be a first full term in office as clerk-treasurer is Clerk Ryan Herbert.
In Fremont, the three incumbents on the Town Council, Steve Brown, Linda Fulton and Bill Stitt have filed on the Republican ticket. Also running for the three seats available are Scott Glendening and Rick Towers.
Kathy Parsons has filed for reelection as clerk-treasurer in Fremont. She is a Democrat.
In Hamilton, all three incumbents have filed for reelection. They include Mary Vail, D-At-large, Danny Lingo, R-2nd, and Gerry Martin, R-3rd.
Ashley, Clear Lake and Hudson will also have elections this fall but their ballots are filled by town conventions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.