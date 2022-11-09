ANGOLA — Former superintendent Ben Roederer emerged from a three-way race for the lone District 2 seat on the Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
Also running for District 2 were Kayla M. Delong, 699 cotes, and Kurtis Dennis, 318. Gary Baker, who did not file for reelection, currently holds this seat.
For the one at-large seat up for election at Fremont, Abby Probst defeated Nicholas Treat by a 1,373-406 tally. Anna Creager did not seek a third term.
For one of two seats open in District 3 at Fremont, the only candidate was Andrew J. Lies, who unsuccessfully sued the district last year in a dispute over the school’s COVID-19 policies.
Lies’ suit was settled with a dismissal in the district’s favor in January in Steuben Circuit Court.
At Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, two incumbents were unopposed, Kevin Beard, the board president, in District 1, and Scott Poor in District 3. Nobody filed for the seat in District 2, which is currently held by Brad Gardner.
If there are vacancies, the board fills them after their organizing meetings.
Hamilton had three seats up for election and two incumbents were unopposed. They were April Holden, at-large, and Stacy Shull, District 3. Winning the District 1 seat was Brandy DePriest.
At Prairie Heights it will be the status quo. Todd Perkins was reelected to the Milford seat while Brook German won the Millgrove seat on the board. Both were unopposed.
