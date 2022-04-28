ANGOLA — Brittany (Maxton) Bacon, Angola, is challenging Kelli Johnson from within the Auditor’s Office for the position of Auditor.
Bacon currently serves as payroll clerk for the auditor’s office, handling all payroll for Steuben County government.
In her speech at the April 2 Steuben County Republican breakfast, Bacon not only talked about her family’s lengthy business background in Steuben County, but her desire to bring change to the Steuben County Auditor’s Office.
Bacon said she has brought change and efficiencies to all of the offices where she has been employed.
Bacon got her start in government at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, where she started part time then eventually became branch manager.
“Within my first two years, I went from part time to full time to bookkeeper to assistant manager to manager where the branch received statewide recognition for speed, accuracy and customer satisfaction. That is the big deal,” Bacon said.
From the BMV, Bacon worked in town government in Hamilton then went on to work for the Hamilton Lake Conservancy District.
After taking the payroll clerk position in the Auditor’s Office, she said the office doesn’t necessarily have the best reputation, which she didn’t think was fair.
“And it’s crazy to me because we have some of the best people in that building working in that office,” she said.
People in the Steuben Community Center approached Bacon about running for auditor, which she considered and realized that it wasn’t something that Johnson necessarily cared for.
Nonetheless, Bacon believes under her leadership the office can improve and make changes to become more efficient and work toward becoming more electronic.
“I believe we can increase our speed with better time management and cross training, making sure the job is getting done in the office is a good first step. And while that is a huge part, so is providing quality customer service,” she said.
“I would like to begin the acceptance of electronic conveyance of documents, which is becoming law in July, July 1st as a matter of fact,” she said.
She Steuben County is one of the few that don’t accept electronic document delivery.
“So the sooner we can start, the better off we’ll be. We have really bright people in that office making sure that are we going to work in in these programs in July,” she said. “So I believe that by effectively working with other county offices and instituting the changes, we can address this experience in our building.”
Bacon said every county office has to interact with the Auditor’s Office, so how it deals with the others greatly impacts how the whole of county government operates.
“And if we aren’t doing our job correctly,” she said, “we are potentially negatively impacting members or our community and residents and employees,” she said.
Bacon and her husband of 16 years, Dan, have two children, a daughter who is in fifth grade and son in the eighth grade.
