ANGOLA — There were many township and town seats to be filled in this election but very few contested races.
Here’s the breakdown:
Fremont
Winning seats on the Fremont Town Council were Incumbent Barry Wilcox, Republican, and Ashlee Hoos, Republican. They will make up a father-daughter team on the council.
Hoos replaces Lon Keyes, a two-term councilman who did not seek reelection.
Here are the remaining uncontested races.
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Christina Crawford
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Republican
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner; Thomas Werling, District 4
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders
• Robin Sears, Lance Brodock, Christopher Sanders, Republicans
Trustees
There were three township trustee races that were contested out of the 12 townships serving Steuben County.
In Pleasant Township, Lesli Hall, Republican, defeated Lou Ann Homan, Democrat, 2,350-1,052.
Jackson Township saw Cory Garman, Republican, defeat Ryan Bond, Democrat, 380-114.
In Otsego Township, Kim Kepler, Republican, defeated Lisa Williams, Democrat, 713-216
Elsewhere, here are the candidates who ran unopposed:
• Clear Lake, Leona Sattison, Republican
• Fremont, Rodney Peterson
• Richland, Barbara Cleverly Republican
• Jamestown, Angela Corcimiglia, Republican
• Millgrove, Charles Clark, Republican
• Salem, Marcia Boots-Helmuth, Republican
• York, Linda Bidlack, Republican
• Steuben, Ralph Kugler, Republican
• Scott, Thane Knox, Republican
Advisory boards
Pleasant Township had the only contested race in the election, with three Republicans and two Democrats seeking the three available township advisory board seats.
The result was Dareen McClelland, 1,726, Rick Michael, 1,607, and James Wyatt, 1,700, Republicans, winning over Democrats Kathleen Vaughn, 820, and Barbara Yoder, 867.
Here are the uncontested advisory board races:
• Clear Lake: Jacob Cox and Emily Deem, Republicans, Anne Jacquay, Democrat
• Fremont: Anne Abernathey, Democrat
• Jackson: Mike Kurtz, Tina Kurtz, Republicans
• Steuben: Violet Ritter, Steven Anstett, Mark White, Republicans
• Millgrove: Laurie Marsonek, Wesley McCrea, Republicans, Linda McCrea, Democrat
• Otsego: Trenton Knox, Tyson Knox, Julie Lingo, Republicans
• Jamestown: James Moring, Richard Smith, Teri Steele, Republicans
• Salem: Richard Garman, Norman Pfafman, Republicans, John Mettert, Democrat
• Scott: Dale Chard, Kenneth Brost, Jeffrey Fee, Republicans
• Richland: Thomas Laffey, Deborah K. Mutzfeld, Republicans, Joshua Reading, Democrat
• York: David Somerlott, Irene Thompson, Richard Jarrell, Republicans
