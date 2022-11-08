ANGOLA — There will be two new faces in Steuben County government come January due to results from Tuesday’s election.
Republican Andy Laughlin will become the newest member of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. He will be serving the North District after defeating Democrat Lon Keyes on Tuesday, 7,100-2,459.
“I’d just like to thank everybody that supported me. I’d to also like thank my campaign team. Specially my wife, Kara, who help run a great campaign. It’s been a great year and I’m looking forward to getting to work,” Laughlin said.
He currently works in the Steuben County Building Department and has said he will work full time as a commissioner once he takes office in January.
The other guaranteed new face was in Steuben County Council District 1, where the seat was open after Councilman Jim Getz vacated it when he made a failed run for the Republican nomination for Steuben County Commissioner, North District, losing in May to Laughlin.
Republican Christina Cress emerged from a race against Democrat Judy Rowe to earn the opportunity to represent the northern tier of townships in the county on the Council starting Jan. 1.
Cress defeated Rowe by a 2,117-752 tally.
“First and foremost I want to thank God for putting this office in my path. I feel incredibly blessed to have the support of my community. I could not have ran the race I ran without my husband, Jonathan Cress, his love and support kept me moving forward,” Cress said. “I will do everything in my power for the next four years to make Steuben County strong!”
The voters stayed with the status quo for the other two contested races for County Council.
District 2 Council President Rick Shipe, Republican of rural Angola, defeated Democrat David MacFadyen, Angola.
District 3 Council Vice President Ruth Beer, Republican of Hudson, defeated Democrat Mike Stephenson, rural Angola.
“I’m just blessed by the outpouring of support,” Beer said.
In District 4 incumbent Republican Tony Isa was unopposed for what will be his first full term. Isa was caucused in to his seat in December 2020 after Wil Howard resigned following his election to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, South District.
The other lone contested race was for Steuben County Surveyor. Current Surveyor Jim Slabaugh, Republican, defeated Don Mason, Democrat.
Mason is a former surveyor from the late 1970s-early 1980s. He was in office during perhaps one of the biggest flooding disasters ever to hit the county, in 1982, when the St. Patrick’s Day Flood forced hundreds from their homes along the Pigeon Creek chain of lakes.
Slabaugh, who has been in office eight months after being caucused in earlier this year, defeated Mason by a 7,148-2,409 margin.
Unopposed county races
• Deputy Auditor Kelli Johnson won her first election for Steuben County Auditor. Current Auditor Kim Meyers could not seek reelection due to state term limits.
• Dani Lou Parrish, who preceded Recorder Linda Myers in office for two terms (2007-2014), won on Tuesday. Myers was term limited out of office.
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser, was voted in for a third term.
• Clerk of Circuit Court Tangi Manahan, earned a second term.
• Sheriff R.J. Robinson, won his second term.
• Assessor Kimberly Anderson, won a third term.
