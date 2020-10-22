KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's school board opted to pass on appointing two new school board members to replace two who have resigned, instead opting to wait until winners were declared in the Nov. 3 election.
East Noble has gone through some turnover on its board following the resignation of three board members this fall — John Wicker, Kara Hand and Denise Holbrook — who all resigned citing internal strife with board leadership.
East Noble replaced Wicker, who was in the middle of his four-year term, with Kendallville dentist Doug Jansen at its Sept. 23 meeting.
Jansen was sworn in and joined the board for his first meeting on Wednesday night.
But the other two seats are both up for vote this fall and both have other candidates in the race besides the two incumbents, who resigned but could not get pulled from the ballot.
For the at-large seat, the only other candidate in the race after Denise Holbrook resigned is former longtime principal Dave Pine.
The Swan Township seat vacated by Kara Hand has two other candidates in the mix, Lisa LeRoy and Scott Truelove.
Instead of appointing a stand-in to serve until the end of the year or instead of putting thumbs on the scales ahead of the election, the board opted to simply wait to see who wins and then fill the vacancies with those winners in November instead, getting them on the board a bitter sooner than January when their elected term officially begins.
It's possible that Hand or Holbrook could win their respective races on Nov. 3. If that happens, it's unclear whether either candidate would choose to return to the board or simply resign their seats again.
Board member Jen Blackman moved to appoint the winners of the at-large and Swan Township races in November. Brent Durbin seconded and the board passed the motion unanimously.
There will be no missed meetings in between, as Election Day in Nov. 3 and East Noble doesn't meet again until Nov. 18.
