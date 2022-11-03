LIGONIER — A three-term West Noble school board incumbent is seeking a fourth, but is challenging this year by a retired educator.
Dave Peterson is seeking to hold his District 1 seat on the board for another four years, while Parrish Kruger is aiming to bring a new face to the board.
The News Sun sent out Q&As to both candidates, but only received responses from Kruger.
Questionnaires were sent out Oct. 18 with assistance from West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast. A News Sun reporter reminded Peterson to submit his Q&A in person at the West Noble School Board meeting on Oct. 24 and a second attempt to reach Peterson through Mast was attempted on Nov. 1. No response was received as of the end of the day Wednesday.
Kruger is a retired 33-year educator with a masters degree in education and administration, including as a former assistant principal at West Noble High School.
Peterson has been on the West Noble board since first being elected in 2010.
Both candidates have spouses who are currently employed at West Noble.
A reminder to voters: While many people utilize the straight-party ticket voting option at the beginning of the electronic ballot, that options does not select school board candidates, which are non-partisan positions. Voters who choose to vote straight-ticket will still have to individually select their school board candidates of choice.
The News Sun posed four questions to the candidates. Here’s how Kruger responded:
Why should voters select you as their representative to the West Noble School Board?
I have 33 years experience in education in Ohio and Indiana. I have been at five different schools including West Noble High School as an assistant principal. I have experience in middle school and high school. I have been a teacher, administrator, coach, science club advisor, school safety coordinator, and parent. My three children have attended West Noble their entire school careers. I want to use my educational knowledge and experience to make decisions that are best for students, staff and community.
What are the top three issues you see facing West Noble over the next four years?
Continued to support EL (English language) learners. Continued support for maintenance and cleanliness and efficiency of buildings and grounds at all four schools. Continued support of staff and curriculum that allows for a sufficient graduation rate and the success of the school and students.
Schools have heard some complaints about curriculum and instruction materials over the past year. What are your thoughts on the instruction given at West Noble and what, if anything, would you change?
Curriculum should be driven by the teacher using research and best practices. Teachers should share the curriculum with the administration and board. It should be encouraged that teachers share effective best practices within the school corporation.
The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be behind us, but how do you think West Noble navigated the pandemic and what, if anything, would you suggest in the event of a major resurgence or new communicable disease sweeping schools?
West Noble seemed to weather the storm as well as any school. Should a resurgence or new health emergency appear, it is best to follow the guidelines of the local health department officials, CDC and World Health Organization. The recommendations from these organizations come from science and professionals in the field. As an educational organization, it is our job to educate ourselves from what professionals say about these situations.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. For all of KPC Media's election coverage to date, read online at kpcnews.com/election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.