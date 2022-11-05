ALBION — It’s time to vote.
Election Day is Tuesday, so it’s your chance to cast your ballot in this midterm election.
This fall’s ballot contains numerous contests from the U.S. Senate all the way to down to township races, so while midterms usually don’t draw the crowds of presidential years, there’s still a lot to decide on the 2022 ballot.
Early voting closes at noon on Monday — so anyone who wants a last opportunity to vote early can squeeze a ballot in — but otherwise you’ll have Tuesday’s Election Day.
In Noble County, you’ll have eight vote center locations to choose from, including:
• Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2290 N. S.R. 9, Albion
• Merriam Christian Chapel Church, 3985 S. U.S. 33, Albion
• Crosspointe Church, 210 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville
• Noble County Library Avilla branch, 104 Ley St., Avilla
• Orange Township Fire Station, 101 Warrener Drive, Rome City
• Bridgeway Church, 210 Brian’s Place, Kendallville
• Cultivate Church, 500 S. Main St., LaOtto
• Stone’s Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stone’s Hill Road, Ligonier
A reminder, the Noble County Courthouse is not a vote center site on Election Day and is closed to the public.
Noble County uses vote centers, which means voters can cast a ballot at any polling site at any time, so feel free to drop it at whatever site is most convenient for you, whether close to home or on your route to work to work.
LaGrange County uses precinct voting, so voters must go to the location where their precinct is assigned. Those voting places should be familiar to people and include:
• Bloomfield 1-4/Clay — LaGrange County Fairgrounds, 1030 E. C.R. 75N, LaGrange
• Clearspring/Eden — Topeka Branch Library, 133 N. Main St., Topeka
• Greenfield/Springfield — Brighton Chapel Church, 5415 N. S.R. 3, Howe
• Johnson North/Johnson South — Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E. C.R. 700S, Wolcottville
• Lima — Howe United Methodist Church, 511 3rd St., Howe
• Milford East/Milford West — South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. C.R. 600S
• Newbury — Wolfe Community Building, 345 N. Morton St., Shipshewana
• Van Buren — Scott United Methodist Church, 7020 N. C.R. 675W, Shipshewana
In order to vote, voters must have been registered prior to Oct. 12, must reside in Noble County and must provide a valid picture ID at the polls when they sign in.
Although it’s a midterm, this year’s ballot has numerous races from top to bottom.
Federal
Starting at the federal level, voters have to pick Indiana’s U.S. Senator between incumbent Republican Todd Young, Democrat Tom McDermott Jr. or Libertarian James Sceniak.
Voters also have the 3rd District Congressional seat to decide between Republican incumbent Jim Banks, Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch.
State
Stepping down to state races, there are three Indiana offices on the ballot this year including Secretary of State, who oversees statewide elections, as well as state auditor and state treasurer.
The Secretary of State race has drawn some statewide attention in the three-way contest between Republican Diego Morales — who was selected as the party’s candidate at the GOP convention over current-serving Secretary of State Holli Sullivan — along with Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer.
East-side residents in Wayne and Allen Townships will also have a race for the District 52 state representative between Republican Ben Smaltz of Auburn and Libertarian Morgan Rigg.
Noble County used to be represented only by Rep. Dave Abbott of Rome City, but redistricting brought part of District 52 into Noble County. Abbott, who still represents the rest of the county, is unopposed.
LaGrange County residents will have to pick their District 51 representative between Republican incumbent Denny Zent and Democrat Mike Travis.
Noble County
Moving down to the county level, most Noble County government races are unopposed, with Republicans heading back into those offices unchallenged. The only contested county race is for Noble County Council District 4, serving the Kendallville area, between Republican Max Franklin and Democrat Anna Hornberger.
At the municipal level, Avilla has one race to decide, with incumbent Republican town council member Philip Puckett Jr. challenged by Democrat Jay Winger, while Wolcottville has a race between Democrat Jeffrey Sorg and Republican Dean Domer for a town council seat.
In township races, Democrat George Wolfe is facing Republican Shawn Wilson for Orange Township Trustee, while it’s a pick-three out of four candidates for the Washington Township Advisory Board with Republicans John Pence, Thomas Sorg and Brian Stump with Democrat Roger Lemon.
Lastly, there are school board races.
In East Noble, incumbent Brent Durbin is challenged by Samantha Porter for the Allen Township seat, incumbent Doug Jansen is opposed by former school board member Kara Hand for the at-large seat and Jennifer Hornberger faces off against Faye Kline for the Kendallville seat.
In Central Noble, incumbent Eric Custer faces former Central Noble Elementary Principal Jared Knipper.
And in West Noble, in District 1, incumbent David Peterson is being challenged by Parrish Kruger, while in District 2, incumbent and board President Joe Hutsell is challenged by Ryan Barth.
LaGrange County
The biggest race on LaGrange County’s ballot is the sheriff’s race between Republican and current chief deputy Tracy Harker and Democrat Jason Eiseman.
For the District 1 LaGrange County Council seat, Republican Jeff Campos, who is leaving the sheriff’s position after serving two terms, is facing Democrat Tom Swihart.
LaGrange County voters will also cast ballots in Wolcottville for either Democrat Jeffrey Sorg and Republican Dean Domer for a town council seat.
At the township level, voters in Clay Township will pick their top three candidates for advisory board among Republicans Richard Muntz, Becky Wappes and Richard Yoder and Democrat Jay Smith. Johnson Township also has a pick-three race with four candidates, Republicans Rian McMaster, Joan Van Wagner and J.R. Young, and Democrat Kevin Huelsenbeck.
In school board races, two people are seeking the District 1 seat on the Lakeland School Board of Trustees, as well as the Newbury Township seat on the Westview School board.
Incumbent board member and current board president Brett Bateman, of rural Howe, will be facing off against Bill Park, also of Howe on this fall’s ballot.
In addition to serving on the board, Bateman volunteers his time as a football and baseball coach and also serves as the president of the LaGrange Little League organization. Park is a former Lakeland board member and former board president.
In the Westview School District, current Westview school board president Keith Lambright, a Shipshewana businessman, is being challenged for his seat on the board by Shipshewana resident Troy Sutton.
