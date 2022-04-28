ANGOLA — Legalization of marijuana was a big topic for the two Democrats facing off for their party's nomination to run for the 51st District seat in the Indiana House during the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Meet the Candidates Night at Trine University's University Center on Wednesday.
Either Jestin Coler or Mike Travis, both of rural Angola, will end up with the Democratic nomination to take on incumbent Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, following the May 3 primary.
Zent was present prior to the start of the event but left and was not around when unopposed candidates were introduced.
All of the candidates for contested races on the county level were also on hand, 10 in total.
There was little contrast in the House candidates, though Coler was more emphatic about legalization of marijuana than Travis.
A pragmatic Travis said as long as Republicans controlled the Legislature and Holcomb was governor, there would be no movement on the issue in Indianapolis.
"It's clearly a real and pressing issue. Whether Indiana moves is simple ticketing, decriminalization, medical marijuana or full legalization, lawmakers need to have an adult conversation about this and create helpful laws and policy. Governor (Eric) Holcomb though stated that he will not sign bills about cannabis reform while it's still federally illegal. So in that way, cannabis is kind of a non-issue unless Republicans lose the majority but ignoring reality isn't a solution at all refusing to debate cash reform is causing more problems than prohibition solves creating lost opportunities for Hoosiers and it's just sticking our heads in the sand," Travis said.
For Coler, the issue has been a central theme of his campaign.
"I find it unacceptable at this point that we continue to tie up police resources, fill our court system and our jails with nonviolent offenders for possession of cannabis. Every person in the district can drive 15-20 minutes across the state line and hand Michigan their hard earned money and drive home after having legally purchased cannabis," Coler said.
He also stressed that having legal marijuana would benefit those suffering from certain diseases or going though certain medical treatment and free up police to combat more serious crime.
"Legalizing would provide medical relief for those suffering from chronic pain, PTSD, insomnia, anxiety, a whole host of other medical conditions. Legalizing would also provide a framework for testing and taxing of cannabis and would free up law enforcement officers to address more serious crimes," Coler said.
The two candidates were also asked about how Indiana's public education system could be improved, which seemed to be an issue in both of their wheelhouses, particularly Travis, who teaches at Prairie Heights.
Coler said lawmakers have done much to harm public education, particularly through the funding of charters schools, thus taking away money from public schools. He also said teachers need to be left to do their work and inspire students.
"We need to really trust in our teachers, stop micromanaging. Teachers are really a source of inspiration for a lot of kids, and often some of the most attention they get is at school through through our fine teachers. At the end of the day, it really comes down to commitment. In order to retain and recruit talented teachers we have to pay a competitive wage. Our salaries for teachers have been stagnant and they deserve better. And also in order to be competitive and give our children chances to succeed we must invest in their futures," Coler said.
Travis has served as an education association representative and said he has heard the concerns of many teachers over the years. He doesn't think the legislature listens to educators. The trend has been that money is being stripped away from public education, making it more difficult to education.
"Across Steuben County, Fremont, Prairie Heights and Hamilton, loss of funds have led to ballot initiatives. We had to literally beg folks to keep our public schools alive. The thing is school shouldn't have to beg. Fully funding public schools should be the highest priority, period. So when elected I pledge to restore public education by listening to educators, focusing on the needs of our local schools, especially mental health services these days, and ending the trend of privatization," Travis said.
Candidates for Steuben County Council all were asked about county employee retention and investment in infrastructure. Their answers were not that varied.
The council candidates included, District 1 Republicans, Jordan Brown, Angela Campbell, Christina Cress and Brian Welch. On the Democratic ticket are Judy Rowe and Harle Vogel. Running for District 4 are Republicans Tony Isa, incumbent, and Frank Charlton.
The event also featured Republican candidates for Steuben County Commissioner, North District, Jim Getz and Andy Laughlin.
Getz touted his experience in business and high two terms as a county councilman. Laughlin pointed to his 25 years of experience working as a municipal employee and most recently a Steuben County employee.
Running for Steuben County Auditor are Brittany (Maxton) Bacon, a current employee of the auditor's office, and Kelli (Wilder) Johnson, a 24-year veteran of the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.