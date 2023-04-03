ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican breakfast on Saturday featured candidates for municipal office in Angola in the upcoming May 2 primary.
The meeting was held Saturday in the Pleasant Township Building due to the temporary closure of the Heritage Club. It not only featured candidates for the city election, it also attracted state elected officials, including Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola.
During the event Angola mayor and council candidates got to present their takes on the future of the area.
Each candidate was given five minutes to speak. Angola mayoral candidate Colleen Everage was the first to take the floor. In her speech she focused on her vision for the city, such as better quality of life and better future for the local children.
“In talking with voters, we have a shared vision: vibrancy, quality of life, recreation, inclusion,” said Everage. “They want a mayor with vision for a better future, so that our children and our children’s children, they don’t want to move.”
Everage also mentioned her aspirations to work on safety issues with the local first responders, as without security and comfort the community would not be able to function. In addition, she said she was committed to working on infrastructure and economic development, as well as historical conservation done through external funding.
Mayoral candidate Dave Martin mentioned that the population of Angola almost doubled in the last 30 years that he has been involved with the community, and the growth was set to continue. Thus, Martin concluded plans inclusive of this future growth needed to be made for the future.
Martin also focused on energy issues and infrastructure as the most critical service that the city offers.
“You can’t see it, you can’t touch it, but it is actually critical,” said Martin. “It really makes civilized life in the city possible.”
City council candidates also took the floor.
Leslie Schlottman, executive director of the Turning Point Shelter of Steuben County spoke first. Schlottman, a candidate in District C said she decided to run for the City Council after her children graduated high school because she wanted to give back to the community that stepped in to help her when she moved here as a single mother.
“When I moved to Angola, I was a single mom raising my children, and this community stepped up,” said Schlottman.
Her opponent, engineer Jennifer Sharkey, said that she came to Angola in 2003 to study civil engineering at Tri-State University (now Trine), and that enabled her to work on strategically investing taxpayers’ dollars into improving communal infrastructure and securing grants for those endeavors.
Sharkey also mentioned her skills as certified public manager in crisis and conflict management, as important in such a diverse community as Angola is with different demands in services, as well as her budget and resource allocation skills.
June Julien, executive director of Steuben County Tourism Bureau and District A candidate, spoke about tourism as a predominant industry in the area, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic impact. She mentioned numerous awards that the Steuben County Tourism Bureau brought home under her leadership, as well as her budget managing skills.
Julien alerted the community to the idea that although Angola was well-positioned in comparison to its competitors, although it has recreation and infrastructure, its medium age of 44 was not only higher than statewide at 38, but it was also growing.
“We are on track to lose population quickly, if we don’t do something,” said Julien.
Her opponent, Angola native and retired magistrate Randy Coffey maintained that he is what he is because the local community made him so, and despite lots of job opportunities, he decided Angola was a place for him that he loved and wanted to see prosper.
“I want to see it stay as it is — a small town, a small community where we can all meet,” said Coffey.
He also said he was running for a position because he knew how the city works and he knew how to make it work due to his experiences including as a Steuben County magistrate and as Hamilton town attorney.
Jerry McDermid in his short address said that he learned a lot in his first term on the City Council, and he wanted to continue. McDermid is unopposed in his run for reelection to the at-large council seat.
The breakfast had a good turnout, said host Karen Shelton, with Steuben County Republicans, councilors and commissioners showing up. She stressed that the Republican Breakfast in Steuben County is intended for anyone interested in local politics.
“We welcome anyone that’s interested in what’s going on in our county,” said Shelton.
Smaltz said he came to support the gathering that is very important for the functioning of the free society where people can meet in person the representatives of their community.
Zent said that it was important for people to have a chance to interact with the candidates in person and be updated on the acute issues of the community.
“Most effective government is local government, so the more they know about their candidates at the local level, it allows them to make decisions that are going directly affect them more often than what we do at the state level,” said Zent.
