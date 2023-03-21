COLUMBIA CITY — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has endorsed Congressman Jim Banks for U.S. Senate.
Banks continues to pile up endorsements as he is currently the only major Republican candidate in a 2024 field that has been cleared of any competition.
“Jim Banks is a leading voice for Hoosiers in Washington when it comes to looking out for law enforcement, fighting against the Biden open borders agenda that is exposing our families to deadly fentanyl, and has demonstrated unwavering support for protecting the unborn," Crouch said. "I proudly endorse Jim Banks for United States Senate.”
“Lieutenant Governor Crouch has been a committed conservative voice for Indiana, and I am honored to have her support in my race to bring our shared values to the United States Senate,” Banks said. “I will continue to fight for the right to life, for our Constitutional freedoms, and to take the financial burden of Liberal spending policies off of Hoosiers backs, and it means a lot to have Suzanne’s endorsement in this effort.”
Banks currently serves Indiana’s Third Congressional District, which serves 11 full counties and parties of two others in northeast and east-central Indiana, including all of KPC Media's coverage area in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties.
Banks is running to replace one-term Sen. Mike Braun, who is not seeking re-election because he is instead running for governor in 2024.
Crouch is also in the 2024 governor's race along with Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden on the Republican ticket, seeking to succeed Gov. Eric Holcomb, form whom she currently serves as the No. 2 in the state's executive branch.
Banks has not made an endorsement in the Indiana governor's race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.