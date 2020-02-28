How closely does Indiana as a state match national demographics?
Not too bad, actually, according to a recent Electorate Representation Index analysis from online financial services website WalletHub.
With presidential primaries and caucuses under way, one criticism poised against some of the early nominating states is that they aren't good representations of America as a whole.
The first two contests, Iowa and New Hampshire, are overwhelmingly white, while nationally, the U.S. is more diverse and growing even more racially diverse each year.
Nevada, which was moved up, represents a good bloc of Hispanic voters, while South Carolina at No. 4 sits as the first state with a large slice of African American voters.
In many cases, candidates who notch wins in these early states have a major advantage going into Super Tuesday on March 3, when 15 states all vote on the same day.
"Many experts have argued that entitlement to the earliest position in the primaries should be based on multiple factors, not solely on a state’s racial composition," WalletHub states in the introduction of its analysis. "Earlier this year, WalletHub compared the likeness of the U.S. with Iowa and New Hampshire and found that these states — to the expected surprise of many — mirror the nation by 89 percent and 82 percent, respectively. This time, we sought to identify which of the 50 states are truly representative of the U.S. population and thus truly worthy of the top primary-election spot."
Indiana, it turns out, stands as a fairly good representation of America in terms of sociodemographics, economics, education, religion and public opinion, ranking 10th overall.
All-in-all, the Midwest is a pretty strong match for the U.S. as a whole.
Next-door neighbor Illinois notched the No. 1 slot, with Michigan at No. 3 and Ohio at No. 5.
New Hampshire neighbor Vermont was the least matched, followed by Deep South Mississippi and Mormon-heavy Utah.
Indiana was 21st in sociodemographics — gender, age, race and other categories; 23rd in economy — income breakdowns, poverty, employment and other factors; 16th in education — educational attainment and pre-K enrollment; 4th in religion — religious denomination, belief in God and importance of religion — and 24th in public opinion — party affiliation, political idealogy, and views about political issues.
Areas where Indiana was a particularly strong match for the nation included in gender breakdown (4th) and percentage of population with health insurance (4th).
Despite Indiana's good match on this metric, the Hoosier state is one of the last nominating contests in the county, voting on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May.
This year, only eight states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands vote after Indiana in the Democratic primary.
By the time Indiana votes, 89% of Democratic delegates and 84% of Republican delegates are already awarded in earlier contests.
Despite that, Indiana has still been in play in a few recent primary seasons.
In 2016, Donald Trump was ahead but hadn't clinched the GOP nomination by the time of Indiana's primary, but the state was the final death blow for his last competitor Ted Cruz, who bowed out after losing Indiana.
Also in 2016, Bernie Sanders won the Hoosier state, extending his life against Hillary Clinton, who didn't clinch enough delegates to win the nomination until June.
And in 2008, Indiana was in play in the Democratic primary, narrowly tipping to Clinton in a nearly even race, who ended up losing the nomination to Obama. Despite beating Obama in Indiana, pundits viewed the near break-even result the last gasp for Clinton, who didn't have enough space to make up her deficit in the remaining contests.
