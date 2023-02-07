KENDALLVILLE — A downtown Kendallville business owner is hoping to join the City Council next year, challenging an incumbent for the District 2 seat.
Ron Stanley, who co-owns and operates R&T Monuments with his wife, is taking another shot at the council position.
Stanley was one of three candidates who was on the ballot in a caucus for that open position when former Councilman Steve Clouse resigned, but city Republicans ultimately picked Shari Targgart for the job.
Targgart is running again to defend the seat, but Stanley is taking another shot now that the decision is before all voters and not just party leaders.
“I’m running because I feel that its time to be a voice for our city, and your voice heard,” Stanley said in a release announcing his candidacy. “I feel with my experience in running a business, being involved in the community and have done fundraisers it will help to get things done for our community and for the kids of our future.”
District 2 represents the west side of Kendallville. It’s boundaries cover north of Drake Road and west of Main Street to U.S. 6, and includes everything west of Riley Road to the city limits on the north side of the highway.
Stanley has lived in Kendallville for 28 years and hold two bachelor’s degrees from Ashford University in sports and recreation management and a second in mortuary science from the Mid-America College of Funeral Services. Stanley and his wife, Tracy, have operated R&T Monuments for the last 14 years.
Outside of work he’s coached with East Noble for 16 years and coached AAU teams, and volunteers as a basketball coach with the YMCA.
Stanley said he would serve on the council and follow six pillars of service including:
“Trustworthiness: Built trust and credibilty with intergrity; respect: honor the worth and dignity of all individuals, treat others the way you would want to be treated; responsibility, be accountable for yours words, actions, and attitudes, set a good example for others, be self-reliant, prudent, proactive, persistent, and hard-working; fairness, be consistent, open, and treat all people equitably, consider all sides and make decisions on the facts without favoritism or prejudice; caring, be kind, compassionate, empathic, charitable, forgiving, and grateful; ciitizenship, obey laws in good faith, improve the well-being of fellow citizens and the community.”
The primary is Tuesday, May 2. Voters will select between Stanley and Targgart as their Republican nominee to advance to the November general election.
The winner of the GOP primary would currently advance unopposed to the fall, although Democrats could slate a candidate during the summer or an independent candidate could file later in the year to pose a challenge.
