WASHINGTON — You know that saying that goes something like “God never closes a door without opening a window?”
Northeast Indiana 3rd District Rep. Jim Banks may be taking it to heart.
With Sen. Mike Braun filing campaign paperwork to make a run at the Indiana governor’s mansion in 2024, that will leave Indiana’s junior Senate seat open for competition and Banks has indicated interest in trying to fill it.
Banks’ office told Axios just before Thanksgiving that he would “strongly consider” a Senate run if Braun did indeed decide to run for governor and told politics outlet The Hill on Wednesday that “Congressman Banks is seriously considering running for the U.S. Senate” and that he would spend the holidays discussing the possibility with his family.
An email from Jim Banks’ senior staffer Chris Crabtree also recently went out to conservative supporters across the state, referencing the recent Axios story and stating “As a Hoosier Republican leader, your thoughts are important to him as he considers this decision. Feel free to respond directly to me, and I will share your message with him.”
Banks was just elected to his fourth term representing the 12-county, deep red 3rd District. After surviving a bruising Republican primary in 2016 when the seat opened when former Rep. Marlin Stutzman made an unsuccessful run at the Senate seat now occupied by Todd Young, Banks has never faced significant opposition from Democrats in the 3rd, winning all four elections with 65% of the vote or greater.
Banks was named to the steering committee of the Republican Study Committee, the House’s largest conservative caucus, in 2017 and then was elected chair in 2020.
As a rising star in the House GOP, he set his sights on the House majority whip job this fall, the No. 3 overall position in the forthcoming Republican majority when Congress starts its new term in 2023.
But Banks was defeated by Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer in a close vote for that job.
He has also turned over leadership of the RSC to Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern following new elections after serving two years as chairman.
The setback in the whip race and the changing of the guard on the RSC now leaves Banks without a significant leadership role. While Republicans have yet to make committee assignments for the 2023-24 Congress, Banks did not hold ranking member status on any of the three committees he serves.
With the door to House leadership temporarily closed, a run for Senate could be the window moment for Banks.
Since Braun’s announcement came just this week, a potential field for the Senate seat is still forming. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th, has previously indicated interest. Attorney General Todd Rokita, a former House member himself, also has appeared to be positioning himself to run for something, although whether governor or senator has not yet become clear. He was one of the losers in the hotly contested GOP Senate primary race in 2018 eventually won by Braun.
There’s a possibility that Gov. Eric Holcomb — who was in the field for the open Senate seat in 2016 before dropping out and winning the nomination for the governor’s mansion after then-Gov. Mike Pence was picked as the vice presidential candidate to run alongside Donald Trump — could also make a run as he’s hit his two-term limit as governor.
If Banks runs for Senate in 2024, it would open up the 3rd District seat. Republicans would be highly favored to hold the seat barring some unexpected political shift, which could bring a crowded and contentious 2024 Republican primary like the one Banks came out of in 2016.
Although initially skeptical of some of Trump’s policy positions early in his career, especially on foreign policy, Banks latched on to Trumpism during his time in the House and also encouraged Republicans to lean into culture issues following Republican successes in some hot contests in 2020.
While some Republicans have started to draw distance between themselves and the former president following disappointing results in the 2022 midterms and as Trump announced a renewed White House run in 2024, Banks has made no such indication, recently retweeting old posts from the former’s president restored Twitter account.
Banks offered support to Trump during recent TV appearances, deflecting under-performance in the midterm as an effect of Trump himself not being on the ballot.
“I believe that Donald Trump was a very effective president for our country. I believe he could be a very effective president for our country again. I’ll save my endorsement for another place and time for the 2024 race,” he told Fox News Sunday in the Nov. 13 show, an appearance that received an “in case you missed it” email blast from Trump’s Save America PAC to supporters.
