1. Christina Cress, 42, Fremont
2. I’m a Fremont High School graduate (1998). I received my Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Tri-State University in 2005. I’m the Office Manager at Cress Law Group. My primary office duties are budgeting, financially planning, managing our employees, and handling day to day business responsibilities. My husband and I also own and manage several real estate holdings primarily in Steuben County and also in Allen County.
3. I have no previous political experience.
4. My life like many others drastically changed in 2020. We encountered the COVID-19 pandemic and then watched our world divide. In the same year, I also said goodbye to high school sports with my second daughter graduating from Fremont High School and lost both my parents. I decided to take my mother’s advice and “if I didn’t like what I saw, then show up and try to make a difference.”
I started showing up. I began attending the GOP breakfasts. I also joined the Steuben County Republicans Women’s Group, where I am the Membership Chair. Then I was asked if I would consider running for County Council. I took some time to research the position and prayed on it with my husband. I realized that Council’s responsibilities aligned with what I have done my entire professional life. I believe I will make a great Councilwoman. It is my desire to give back to the amazing community that has supported myself and my family for years.
5. I would recommend taking out a new Bond. It is my understanding that we will be paying off a previous bond this year and it will only cause a small change to our overall budget. We need a new judicial center. The current Court House is exposing our County to not only a potential lawsuit, but there is not enough space for the courts to function properly. This project has set on the back burner for too long and the County needs to tackle it now.
6. Should I be elected, I promise that I will spend my term building relationships within our community to bring answers to the issues of affordable housing, day care and rural broadband. We as a community have the answers to these hard struggles; however, we must find a healthy way to come together to make plans for our future. I also would like to focus on County employee retention.
7. By being available to the community. I believe people genuinely want to understand how Government works. I have been working with the Republican Women’s Group for months on how to help educate the public on how the Governmental process. Education is the best way to ensure transparency and improve communication.
