ALBION — Voters will have two final opportunities today and Monday to vote early ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
Early voting has been available at the Noble County Courthouse during weekdays since April 5, and after some extra opportunities last Saturday and this past week, we’re almost to Election Day.
Voters can get to extra sites set up today and then have one last chance to vote early at the Noble County Courthouse on Monday.
Polling sites will be available today at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as Bridgeway Church in Kendallville and Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After today, the last chance to vote early will be between 8 a.m. and noon at the Noble County Courthouse. Absentee voting closes at noon, so anyone who doesn’t get a ballot in at a site will have to wait until Tuesday.
Voters must have registered prior to the April 4 deadline and must present a valid photo ID at the polls.
Election Day is Tuesday, and polls will be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. around the county.
Since it’s the primary, voters will also need to declare a party, selecting either the Republican or Democratic ballot to vote on.
Like most years, most of the action is taking place on the Republican ballot, although voters who pick the Democrat ticket will also have a few races to decide.
Starting on the Democratic side, three candidates are seeking the nomination for the 3rd District congressional seat and the opportunity to challenge incumbent Rep. Jim Banks in November. Gary Snyder, Phillip Beachy and A.J. Calkins will be on the spring ballot.
Democrats don’t have any other contested races at the county level in either Noble or LaGrange county, although there are a smattering of unopposed candidates appearing on the ballot. The U.S. Senate seat up this year is also uncontested on the Democratic side, with former Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott the only candidate who survived verification for the primary ballot.
On the Republican side, there are no contests in the upper-level races — incumbent Sen. Todd Young, Banks, Rome City Rep. Dave Abbott and Auburn Rep. Ben Smaltz, who now represents Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County — are all unopposed.
There are, however, a variety of local-level races on the ballot for Republicans to decide.
In Noble County, two Noble County Council seats are contested this year. In District 1, incumbents Bernie Lawson and Tom James are squaring off after redistricting put both into the same district representing western Noble County. Also in District 4, Max Franklin and Meghann McCoy are facing off to replace Democrat Jerry Jansen, who opted not to seek another term representing the Kendallville area on the council.
Only one county-level office is contested this spring, with first-term Assessor Ben Castle facing a challenge from Kathy Strange.
In town government, incumbent Avilla Town Council member Phil Puckett Jr. is facing a challenge from Brian (Sweeney) Meyer for the one seat up for vote in 2022.
Noble County also has four Republican township races to decide for people who live in those areas.
In Sparta Township, incumbent Fran Neintzelman is being challenged for Robby Morgan for township trustee; in York Township, incumbent Jason Koontz is facing a challenge from Eileen Wacker for trustee; in Elkhart Township, voters will choose their top three candidates among Judy Lower Bish, Jerry Donley, Nelson LeCount and Kenneth Lynn Stringfellow for advisory board; and voters in Wayne Township will likewise pick three of four for advisory board from Jeffrey Campbell II, Roger Longyear, Heidi Speelman and David VanderKaay.
For those wanting to wait until Election Day to vote, polls will open on May 3 at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. that day.
Winners of the primary election advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Check Tuesday’s News Sun for a full roundup of who’s on the ballot and where to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.