FORT WAYNE — A U.S. Army veteran and U.S. Senate staffer is entering the crowding GOP race for the 3rd District nomination.
Jon Kenworthy, a U.S. Army combat veteran and Fort Wayne resident, announced his candidacy for the open Indiana 3rd District Congressional seat on April 11.
He's the fifth candidate on the Republican side to announce his intent to run for the northeast Indiana House seat in 2024.
Kenworthy grew up in Fort Wayne and since being honorably discharged from the Army has worked as a staffer for former Republican Sen. Dan Coats and current Sen. Mike Braun.
Kenworthy is a Concordia High School graduate and earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue Fort Wayne after his time in the Army. His wife legally immigrated from Germany 15 years ago and the couple has three children.
His parents working in the trucking industry and he has other family members working in health care as well as the Fort Wayne police department.
"I believe in the principles that made this country great: limited government, individual liberty, and personal responsibility. I value the importance of a well regulated free market, and do not believe it is our governments place to pick winners and losers," his bio states.
"I am a proud father of three children and I believe, like many of you, that it is imperative we leave the country better than we found it. That is why I am running for Congress - to fight for a brighter future for our children, our grandchildren, and every Hoosier in the district," his website states.
To learn more about Kenworthy's platform on a variety of issues, those interested can visit KenworthyforCongress.com.
Kenworthy is the latest candidate to enter the 3rd District race seeking to replace Rep. Jim Banks, bringing the list of declared candidates at this point to five.
Banks is not seeking re-election in the House as he has jumped into the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun. Braun is running for governor in 2024.
The 3rd District represents 11 full counties in northeast and east-central Indiana, as well as portions of two others. The district covers the entire KPC Media news region in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley and Allen counties.
Kenworthy joins the campaign with Indiana Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington; former Allen County judge Wendy Davis; Chandler Likes, a law school student; and Michael Felker, a retired Indiana National Guardsmen and self-identified “blue collar worker” from Warsaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.