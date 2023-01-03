ANGOLA — Candidates for the 2023 municipal primary elections may begin filing their declarations of candidacy today.
This is the first day when candidates may register for primary elections in cities and towns in Indiana.
Candidates in Steuben County municipal elections should file at the Steuben County Courthouse, 55 S. Public Square, Angola.
The deadline for filing declarations of candidacy for municipal primaries is Friday, Feb. 3, at noon. The deadline for withdrawing a candidacy is Friday, Feb. 10, at noon.
Primary election day is Tuesday, May 2.
The expected big race this election cycle should be that for mayor of Angola. Mayor Dick Hickman has announced that he will not seek a sixth full term in office. Hickman was selected mayor by a Democratic caucus in early 2001 after the February 2001 death of Mayor Bill Selman.
Hickman has won the seat in the past five elections. With Selman’s time in office, Democrats have held the seat since 1992. Prior to this run, only one Democrat had ever held the office since the city was incorporated, and that was for one term.
Two candidates are expected to file on the Republican ticket, longtime Councilman Dave Martin and Colleen Everage, a Realtor and community activist. Martin made his intentions known last year but Everage has yet to make a formal announcement.
This election will create an opening in District D where Martin is the council member. All five council seats are up for election, as is clerk-treasurer, which is held by Ryan Herbert, who was appointed to the seat upon the June 2021 retirement of Deb Twitchell.
There haven’t been any Democrats mentioned yet as possible candidates for mayor.
Steuben County towns will also have elections this year.
Ashley, Hudson, Clear Lake, Fremont and Hamilton will vote on races this year.
Orland held its municipal elections last fall.
In Hamilton, the town council seats representing District 3 and District 2 and an at-large seat are up for election, as is the clerk-treasurer post.
Up for election in Clear Lake are three board districts. Other seats were decided last fall.
In Ashley the clerk-treasurer post is up for election, as are three town board seats.
Fremont has its clerk-treasurer post up for election as well as three council seats. Two council seats were filled last fall.
In Hudson, the three town board seats are up as is clerk-treasurer.
If no candidate is nominated in a primary, the Democratic Party or Republican Party has until noon July 3 to select a candidate to fill a vacancy on a municipal election ballot.
In towns with populations of less than 3,500, Jan. 4 is the first day to file a declaration of candidacy for nomination by a town convention. The deadline for filing a declaration or withdrawing a declaration of candidacy for nomination by a town convention is Aug. 1 at noon.
Aug. 21 is the deadline for conducting town nominating conventions.
A 2023 Indiana election calendar and other election information are available at in.gov/sos/elections.
