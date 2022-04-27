1. Judy Rowe, 58, Lake Pleasant, Orland
2. Five years of college at Tri-State University, IPFW English/political science. Advertising sales for Kendallville Publishing, 1996-2000. Owner J. Rowe Signs, 2006-2017; 2018-present real estate broker, currently with RE/MAX Results.
3. 2008: Team Captain Obama Campaign; 2009-2017; 2021 to present: Steuben County Democratic County chair. 2012: DNC delegate. 2021: Angola Plan Commission. 2021- present: Steuben County Property Tax Board of Appeals
4. The destiny of a community is determined by its budget. In this era of head-spinning change, it’s vital that Steuben County government invests our tax dollars into solid opportunities rather than costly pitfalls. County Council has a history of wasting massive amounts of money though foolish actions — such as building a $1.2 million Event Center — to mind-boggling inaction, as evidenced in the decade-long discussion about how to fix the judicial center before building costs soared to the current exorbitant levels. I’m an independent, out-of-the box thinker, and I hope to motivate the Council by ending business as usual.
5. The judiciary is at a point of crisis and its failures must be remedied. I would vote to fund the construction as proposed, with an eye to future requirements rather than unnecessary frills.
6. Since both my livelihood and lineage are in Steuben County, my goals in office are simple: I want to facilitate a community where my most valued interests can succeed and thrive. I want to influence prudent public investments and offer visionary options. I want to serve as a leader in recognizing and introducing game changing strategies for growth. My goal on County Council is to challenge the stagnation of the status quo.
7. I would change meeting times to accommodate public participation.
