1. Landon Brown, 37, Lake Pleasant, Fremont
2. Bachelor degree in biology, AS in chemistry, Forensic Analysist. Wife, Kristen (Lorntz) Brown, Instructional Coach at Washington Elementary, Fort Wayne, and 15 years in education with public school systems. Son, Ryder (5) attends Wee Creations @ Peace Lutheran Church and will be a kindergartener at Fremont Elementary in the fall. I am a firefighter/EMT, construction company owner, property management company owner, commercial real estate developer (LKB Properties) forensic consultant (LKB Consulting) and family farmer (Lorntz farms)
3. President of Lake Pleasant HOA 2018-Present; written or worked on the LARE grant for aquatic management; LARE grant writing for sediment removal; Eagle River Community HOA Treasurer 2017-2019,
4. My wife grew up in Steuben County and our family’s farm is located throughout the area, so when we were presented with the opportunity to move to Lake Pleasant we quickly jumped at the chance. We knew the growth and projection of Steuben aligned with our goals. My outlook in life is to place myself in positions where I can continue to progress and help the communities in which I live. Steuben is in a vital stage of development. A stage of growth when you want the most qualified individuals making decisions for the right reasons. A stage of growth when you do not want the go with the flow approach. Our county is growing by leaps and bounds and we must embrace this change, or we will be overcome by it. I see a potential in Steuben County to be even more amazing than it currently is. I see a community that is rapidly outgrowing its comfort zone and I feel that I’m the right person to usher in this change in a way that is not only fiscally sound but also appropriate to those both old and new. I have experience in searching for and writing grants to help beautify our lake. When faced with a problem, I take the time to research and do not quit until I am able to find a solution. For example, Lake Pleasant did not have access to good high-speed internet, so I partnered with Lakeland to build a tower on my property to give residents more access to this service. In Fort Wayne, when our home owners association was struggling to thrive, I took on the responsibility of treasurer and managed a project to unify mailboxes throughout the subdivision to help not only beautify the addition, but also the ease the process for homeowners. I am constantly balancing spreadsheets and balancing finances for my personally owned businesses, so I am capable of listening to ideas, and finding the most fiscally responsible solutions to help allocate funds to finalize projects.
5. It’s my opinion that it is much more financially responsible to be proactive than reactive. If we continue to put off capital expenditures for fear of spending money we will never keep up with the needs of our community. Though I do not relish the fact of using millions of tax dollars to fund the judicial center, it is a necessity. Our current building is outdated and not ADA compliant. I love the ascetic value that the current courthouse gives to the Angola mound, but it’s served its purpose and is time to be valued for its architectural value instead of a place of conducting county affairs for the physical and financial security of our residents.
6. My goal in anything in life is to add value. To leave something better than it was when I was introduced to it. I am not one to offer a complaint without a potential solution. It is my goal to provide an unbiased, well educated, well researched opinion based on fiscally sound solutions. County council is not a position to work through an “agenda” but rather a position designed to ensure proper decisions are made surrounding finances and community safety. Anyone can tell you what they want to do or how they would change the world if they could, but I’d rather tell you that I made the best decision based on my knowledge, research and understanding of the community needs. My goal is to be the best county council member, not the county council member that goes with the flow or who isn’t afraid to disrupt the status quo. Conflict breeds compromise and our goal should always be to do what’s best. I have the experience and drive to best serve our community in this role.
7. Transparency begins with accessibility. By being accessible to those that I am working to represent I can ensure that I remain in touch with the issues at hand. I know the decisions I make affect others. I also know, that I will dedicate time and research to make the best possible decision which makes it comfortable for me to discuss the actions I take because I know they will be what is best for the majority and I am able to tell people why I made decisions with evidence to support my actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.