ANGOLA — Starting this year, you can vote at any polling place in Steuben County.
That's because Steuben became a vote center county.
The Steuben County Election Board, with the backing of Steuben County Board of Commissioners, approved the change, which reduces polling places to seven and allows people to vote anywhere they please in the county.
Simply put, no voter will be restricted to a specific polling location on Election Day based on where they live. Vote centers are polling places where any eligible voter in the county may go to vote.
Tuesday's primary election will be the first time Steuben County has voted under its new status.
The seven polling places will be:
• St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola
• Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, Angola
• YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, Angola
• Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont
• Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton
• Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland
• Pleasant Lake Community Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.