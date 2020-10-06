KENDALLVILLE — The incumbent for East Noble's Swan Township school board seat recently resigned after ongoing internal strife on the board, making the position somewhat of an open race for two other contestants seeking the job.
First-term representative Kara Hand resigned from East Noble's school board on Sept. 28, although she'll still appear on the Nov. 3 ballot as it's well past the time for candidates to withdraw their names.
While Hand is off the board — the remaining six members will need to appoint a replacement although they haven't announced how they'll do that, how they'll fill the job or whether they may simply wait until after the election to fill it — two other candidates are still vying for the seat.
Scott Truelove and Lisa LeRoy are both political newcomers hoping to serve East Noble for the next four years.
Truelove is a 1991 graduate of East Noble who went on to get his bachelor's and two masters degrees with a focus in education. He's been teaching in Indiana and Ohio for 25 years and is in his fifth year teaching in the Smith-Green school corporation. He's a past president of the Indiana Business Education Association and current executive board member for the Business Professionals of America, Indiana Association.
LeRoy attended Glen Oaks Community college and currently works as a purchasing manager for Electric Motors & Specialties in Garrett. She attends Dayspring Community Church in Auburn.
School board members serve four-year terms and serve as both the legislative and fiscal agents for the school. They hire and supervise the superintendent, approve the annual budget for the schools, approve policies and staffing changes and plan and approve large new projects that require tax bonds to pay for among other duties.
The News Sun posed four questions to each of the candidates about their campaigns:
News Sun: Why should voters select you as their representative to the East Noble School Board?
LeRoy: I will be a voice for all our voters. Education is paramount in the development and success of a child. Every child is unique. Every child is special and as such we should ensure all students have access to the highest quality education, which means we support our teachers, support staff, parents, and administrators every step of the way. Voters should vote for me because I will provide them with a reasonable, unbiased, voice of support.
Truelove: I have been thinking about serving as an East Noble school board member for some time, and felt that the time was right to do so now. I feel that I was blessed to receive the education and a great start that served me very well in my own educational and career path from the teachers I myself had as I attended LaOtto, Avilla and then at East Noble High School. I feel as an East Noble graduate that is also an experienced teacher, I can bring another perspective and background to the board as they work on the issues the corporation may face in the coming years.
News Sun: What are the top three issues you see facing East Noble over the next four years?
Truelove: Although it will not be fully known until after the election and the upcoming Legislative Session begin, school funding will surely be an incredible challenge for the 21/22 school year, especially. Maintaining staffing and programs will very likely become an issue the next Board will have to face.
East Noble will also have the upcoming bus garage project, as well as the continuing need to provide education and services to all children within ENSC, but especially for students at the high school.
With the now continuing need to meet the new Pathways Requirements for graduation that Indiana has implemented, we must give those high school students especially all the opportunities we can to meet those requirements, and succeed in their chosen areas of study upon graduation from ENHS.
LeRoy: School funding: As a member of the school board, it will be my goal to fight for adequate funding for our schools with minimal impact to our taxpayers. All children should have access to high quality education, and it is the responsibility of the board to make sure that they can receive that while managing our funds responsibly.
COVID-19: My hope is that COVID is relatively short lived. However, we must prepare for the day that we return to normalcy after this pandemic. This means having the right procedures in place to make sure our schools are safe and clean.
Support for Public Education: Support from our community is far greater than just financial support. That’s important as well, but we want to create a community of learning, where our education professionals feel respected, encouraged, and engaged with our community. My hope is to help bridge the gap between community and school and make them one.
News Sun: East Noble is advancing on a $5 million plan to upgrade its Ohio Street bus garage to better serve the transportation department as well as become home for the technology department. What are your thoughts on this proposed project?
LeRoy: With having relationships with East Noble bus drivers, I have heard over the years the issues they have encountered. These drivers need to be commended for getting our precious cargo safely to and from school daily. Also, to prepare future generations for the digital workplace, ENSC needs to introduce advanced technology to all classrooms. I believe it will not only better serve the Transportation and Technology departments but will also provide the necessary space and tools needed to better serve our students, families, and community.
Truelove: I was in attendance at the School Board meeting where this project was presented. While I only know as much as any community member does who was also in attendance, it needs to be at least considered continuation at this time. While I was appreciative of the timing in regard to the tax rate of this project coming on as a possibility while other projects were coming off of the tax rolls, I did have a concern at the time that we can not necessarily make all of our bus drivers drive and lock up their bus each evening in the gated yard.
Asking a bus driver, for example, that might live in Swan Township to drive to Kendallville to pick up their bus, only to return to Swan Township to do a route, then return to Avilla or Kendallville with students does not seem logical to me. I am hopeful such issues can yet be discussed and finalized if this project becomes a realization in the future .
News Sun: East Noble has recently seen some turnover on its board, with two members resigning following internal conflicts inside the board. How would you envision yourself working inside the seven-member group to serve the school, its students and the community?
Truelove: Having served on two different boards before with many teachers from across Indiana, I already have experience in dealing with people who might have a different point of view, background, experiences and needs. I feel I am well prepared to work with individuals that the citizens of the East Noble community will elect, as well as the board members that are already on the board and will yet be there in January. The ultimate thing to keep in mind is the service to the children, making sure the needs of employees are addressed, and responsible use of the tax money that is paid for by the taxpayers of the East Noble School Corp.
LeRoy: This is very unfortunate for the ENSC. If we are unable to respect another peer, how can we teach our children to do the same? I am one who does not get wrapped up in drama; one who can keep personal separate from business. I am here for the students, staff and community, not for any personal vendetta or limelight. Part of my vision is restoring a sense of trust in our board and that starts with restoring a sense of professionalism. We need to be the beacon of hope for the community, and that starts with a positive culture in our board.
Election Day is Nov. 3. Early in-person voting is currently available at the Noble County Courthouse.
Stay tuned later this week for additional Q&As from East Noble Board Races for Orange Township and one of the board's at-large seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.