ANGOLA — State Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola, won a fifth term in office Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Michael Stephenson, Democrat, a second time in back-to-back races.
Zent won a commanding victory over Stephenson, by a margin of 17,628-5,246, or a 77% to 23% margin.
“I can tell you it was as exciting as it was eight years ago. I just want to thank all of my supporters,” Zent said.
Perhaps one of Zent’s most notable bills in his career was to get U.S. Highway 20 named the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway across Indiana just this year. It is part of a national movement for the highway that runs coast to coast.
A ceremony dedicating the highway in Indiana was held on Oct. 9 in Angola with many dignitaries from across Indiana and the U.S. attending.
Meanwhile, Zent congratulated Stephenson for being involved and running.
“He’s a nice guy. I’ve seen him out and about,” Zent said. “He’s always been a gentleman. At least he put his name out there. You don’t have an election unless you have two people running.”
“I have the utmost respect for Mike,” Zent added. “He’s a gentleman and we keep it clean. You’ve got to respect that.”
“I would like to congratulate Dennis Zent on his victory and thank him for all the hard work he does representing the people of District 51. Also, I would like to thank my family, my supporters and anyone who voted for me,” Stephenson said. “I appreciate all the support and the opportunity of being the Democratic nominee for District 51.”
Stephenson was somewhat kneecapped this election because of his work schedule — he’s a third shift crane operator on the big dig waste water project in Fort Wayne — and the COVID-19 pandemic limiting contact with people.
In his time at the Statehouse, Zent has become known for his legislation that has benefitted veterans and issues related to healthcare. Zent is a retired endodontist. He currently chairs the House Local Government Committee.
Zent said he is certain he will be able to use his background in healthcare to lead on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got to address that,” Zent said. “Let’s just hope we have a vaccine.”
Zent is a 1979 graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry, receiving his endodontic certificate in 1985.
Zent served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
He and his wife, Wendy McBride Zent, were married in Angola and have two children, Karen and David, and seven grandchildren.
Stephenson moved into northeast Indiana with his wife, who relocated in the community to lead the LaGrange County office of the Indiana Department of Child Services a couple years ago.
