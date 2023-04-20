KENDALLVILLE — In February 2021, Shari Targgart and Ron Stanley were both in the running for Kendallville's District 2 city council seat.
That was a Republican party caucus to replace former council member Steve Clouse. Precinct committeemen picked Targgart.
But this time around, the city's voters, not party leaders, will be the one making the pick.
It's a rematch in this May's primary for the District 2 seat, which covers the almost all of the area west of Main Street north of Drake Road, as well as everything on the north side of U.S. 6 west of Riley Road.
Targgart is the incumbent and seeking her first full term on the council since being appointed via caucus, while Stanley is taking another shot at the seat.
Targgart has lived in Kendallville since first getting married in 1998 to her husband who was a teacher at East Noble at the time. She grew up in LaGrange County and was a Lakeland High School graduate before heading to University of St. Francis to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing. She's been an oncologist nurse for 24 years and currently works at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.
Stanley has lived in Kendallville for 28 years and hold two bachelor’s degrees from Ashford University in sports and recreation management and a second in mortuary science from the Mid-America College of Funeral Services. Stanley and his wife, Tracy, have operated R&T Monuments for the last 14 years. Outside of work he’s coached with East Noble for 16 years and coached AAU teams, and volunteers as a basketball coach with the YMCA.
The five-member Kendallville City Council acts as both the executive and fiscal bodies for the city. Council members work with the mayor to form an annual budget and steward the city's finances. The council also is responsible for adopting policy and enacting ordinances.
City council members in Kendallville are paid $5,775 per year for their service.
The News Sun posed questions to the two candidates this year via an emailed Q&A. Here are their responses:
Why should voters select you as their District 2 candidate?
Stanley: I’m very passionate about our city. I feel that these six pillars sets me apart. 1. Trustworthiness 2. Respect 3. Responsibility 4. Fairness 5. Caring 6. Citizenship. I’m running because the City needs a change. I feel that it’s time to be a voice for our city… and your voice heard. I feel with my experience in running a business (R&T Monuments) and being involved in the community and have done fundraisers and coaching it will help to get things done for our community and for the kids of our future.
If I get elected my phone or email is open to anybody that has ideas or concerns that they want heard. I feel with me being elected I can bring new ideas that will benefit the City. The city does not need a yes person in office but the city needs somebody that is going to fight for them that’s why we need to vote for Stanley.
Targgart: I am always open to discuss issues, big or small, and I am not shy about bringing those items to the council.
What are the top three issues you see facing Kendallville over the next four years?
Targgart: The top issues I see the city facing are economic growth, continued growth and strengthening of the downtown area, including the historic restoration project.
Stanley: Strengthen community character and identity, serve community needs and stimulate economic growth
The city council committed $25,000 per year to fund the Main Street Manager's salary, along with the redevelopment commission. Would you continue funding this position, why or why not?
Stanley: I feel that this is a good thing for our city. I would continue to support it and have a couple of ideas that I can bring if I’m elected.
Targgart: I would like to see the funding of this position continue as I feel we benefit from someone specific steering the PreservINg Main Street project. Obtaining grants and funding to help beautify our Main Street is vital to its success. It will help stimulate the economy within the city.
Kendallville continues to invest heavily in its downtown and was recently awarded a national accreditation. What needs do you see downtown and what would your focus be for next steps?
Targgart: I would love to see the utilization of the pocket park for events that would attract people to the downtown area. Additional shopping or a restaurant would attract as well.
Stanley: I would like to see more destination places for people to go.
Kendallville has been focusing on neighborhood cleanup efforts in recent years. What do you think the city should be doing on this front going forward?
Stanley: I feel that this is a great idea going forward. A lot of people can throw away or recycle stuff instead of it being an eyesore in their yards.
Targgart: I think we should continue the plan that is in place with the mandated trash pick up, and also the removal or revamping of vacant/rundown properties to give Kendallville the facelift it needs. I am excited about where we are as a city and want to capitalize on the momentum we have for the future.
The city is in the midst of revamping its tax abatement guidelines. Those come before the council for final approval, so what guidelines would you want to see tied to abatements in terms of investment, job creation and wages?
Targgart: I know there has been much discussion on this, but I really think it depends on the specific business. I feel the guidelines need to be obtainable, so as the business, new or current, does not fail before it has a chance to succeed. There is a fine line between paying a high wage to employees and businesses not having enough revenue to stay afloat.
Stanley: I feel that it should be 7 or 10 years because anything less then that the City doesn’t benefit from the tax abatement. I also feel that the tax abatement should be the same across the board with home grown businesses. But the real problem that we face is that we can’t fill the jobs that we have openings for. I know some factories are already paying over $20 per hour and even having a sign on bonus and we still can’t get people to work.
Election Day is Tuesday, May 2. Kendallville will host two polling sites from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., one located at Bridgeway Church on Brian's Place and one at Crosspointe Church off Drake Road.
