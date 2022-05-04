HUNTINGTON — Gary Snyder emerged victorious Tuesday in the three-way race for northeast Indiana's 3rd District congressional nomination on the Democratic side.
The Associated Press called the race for Snyder at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, after KPC Media Group's press time.
Final results haven't been posted in the race — the Indiana secretary of state's election results website only reports 74% of results in as of Wednesday morning — but KPC Media Group TV news partner WANE 15 showed Snyder with 6,807 votes, 56.27%, with 93% of the district's results tallied.
A.J. Calkins trailed in second with 2,893 votes, 23.92%, while Philip Beachy collected 2,396 votes for 19.81% by WANE 15's totals.
Indiana's 3rd District covers 11 full counties and parts of two more in northeast and east-central Indiana, including all of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties.
Snyder is the president of the Indiana Talks Network and publisher of the online daily news mailer The SnydeReport. For nearly four years, Synder hosted The Gary Snyder Show on WBAT in Marion and later on WOWO in Fort Wayne.
He advances to the November election, where he will take on incumbent Rep. Jim Banks, who was unopposed Tuesday on the Republican side and is seeking his fourth two-year term in office.
Banks has risen to be one of the Republican caucuses' more prominent members in the House, chairing the Republican Study Committee, the chamber's largest GOP caucus.
The 3rd District has also run staunchly conservative as Banks has won the seat in the past three elections with 70% of the vote or more.
Redistricting this year didn't change the layout of the 3rd District much, with Banks losing some of his western territory but adding more on the southern reaches of his district in Jay and Randolph counties, both highly rural counties with strong Republican bents.
Snyder has accused Banks of failing to support programs that would aid Hoosier families and veterans — both men in the race have military service records — as well as attacks Banks for politically divisive rhetoric.
Banks has encouraged Republicans to "lean in" to culture war issues including claims that public schools have become breeding grounds for liberal ideals and concepts like critical race theory and battling against transgender individuals.
Banks adopted and trumpeted border security messages during the Trump administration and since; has been a hawk on foreign adversaries, especially China; and has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden's administration amid ongoing inflation and economic slowdowns.
Banks was one of many House members to object to certification of the 2020 election results on unproven claims of widespread voter fraud and drew national attention when he was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from serving on the Jan. 6 select committee after Republican leadership tried to sit him on that panel.
