ALBION — There’s not much on the ballot, but today is Election Day and that means its time for Kendallville and Avilla voters to head to the polls.
There’s just two races to decide on this spring’s primary ballot — both on the Republican side — and only in those two communities.
Voters in Ligonier, Cromwell, Rome City and Albion, as well as all of the unincorporated county, you can take it easy today since there’s nothing for you to vote on. LaGrange County voters, as well, can stay home, as there is no primary in the county on Tuesday.
Republicans will be picking nominees for the fall general election in the Kendallville City Council District 2 seat as well as a pick two among three candidates for the GOP slots in the Avilla Town Council race.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as usual, but only in three polling sites this time around due to the narrower ballot.
The polling sites should be familiar to anyone who has voted in Noble County before. In Kendallville, polling will take place both at Bridgeway Church, 210 Brian’s Place, as well as Crosspointe Church at 210 Highpointe Crossing, located just west of S.R. 3 off Drake Road. In Avilla, polling will be at the Noble County Public Library branch at 104 Ley St.
The two races are both council races this spring.
In Kendallville, incumbent Shari Targgart is being challenged by Ron Stanley. The two faced off once previously in a Republican caucus to fill the seat after the resignation of former council member Steve Clouse, with GOP leaders picking Targgart. But now the race is before Council 2 voters, with the district rougly bounded by Drake Road to the south and Main Street to the east, then all of the area north of U.S. 6 from Riley Road to the western city limits.
In Avilla, voters will be picking their top two candidates among longtime incumbent Paul Shepherd and newcomers Anna Freeman and Andy Uhl. Those two winners will advance to the fall general election in another pick-two race between the GOP nominees and incumbent Democratic Bill Krock Jr.
Although the races are both on the Republican ticket, Indiana runs an open primary so any voters can cast a ballot as long as they’re willing to declare for and take a GOP ballot this spring.
Check kpcnews.com/election on Tuesday for immediate results on election night.
