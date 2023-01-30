ALBION — Primary races are filling up as more candidates continue to seek office, although there’s few contests yet to emerge.
Filing closes on Friday, so anyone still wanting to get into the race needs to get their paperwork filed by the end of this week.
The first contest of the 2023 election calendar has emerged, although it won’t show up until November.
Longtime Avilla councilmen Paul Shephered, a Republican, and William H. Krock Jr., a Democrat, have both filed to seek another term as at-large representatives on the three-member town board. They’re joined by Annakarina Freeman, who filed earlier this month as a Republican.
It’s a pick-two race, but since the three candidates are split between two parties, there won’t be a contest in May as of now as Republicans would nominate both of their candidates and Democrats would nominate Krock. Come the fall general election, Avilla voters would then select their top two candidates for the seats.
Since the last filing update printed on Jan. 11, a few newcomers have entered currently uncontested races along with plenty of incumbents.
In Ligonier, newcomer David C. Cisney filed as a Republican for one of Ligonier’s two at-large seats. He joined Matt Kreager, who also refiled for the at-large seat he holds. Julia Bell is currently the other sitting incumbent, but she had not filed to run as of end of the day Friday.
In Rome City, Heidi Lang entered the race on the Republican ticket for clerk-treasurer, seeking to succeed current Clerk-treasurer Brenda Conley, who is not running again.
Other incumbets who have filed over the past two weeks include:
• Kayla Pauley, Cromwell Clerk-treasurer (Republican)
• Katie Ritchie, Kendallville Clerk-treasurer (Republican)
• Donald Shultz, Albion Town Council (Republican)
• Zane Gray, Albion Town Council (Republican)
• Jerry Pauley, Cromwell Town Council (Republican)
• Chris Fought, Ligonier City Council 1 (Republican)
• Doretta Wiegand, Ligonier City Council District 3 (Republican)
• Tiffanie Gudakunst, Cromwell Town Council (Republican)
