ANGOLA — If you didn’t happen to get to meet any of this election cycle’s primary candidates at a local event or at a stop by your door at home, you can now meet virtually all of the candidates for contested offices on Wednesday.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meet the candidates night Wednesday for the many people running for the May 3 primary election in Steuben County.
The event will be in Fabiani Theatre in the Trine University Center. Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and the questioning will begin at 6 p.m.
“Meet the Candidates is an event open to the public hosted by the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce with the purpose of helping all constituents ask questions to candidates and meet our local officials and legislators face to face. Our intent is to aid all registered voters in making a well informed decision on election day,” said Austin Budreau, who chaired the Chamber’s committee that organized the event.
It is expected that there will be a large crowd of people wanting to hear from the candidates. There are 10 candidates in contested races on the county level as well as two on the state level, running for the Democratic nomination for the House 51 seat in the Indiana House currently held by Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola.
While there’s only one county race contested on the Democratic ticket in the primary, the party is putting up numerous people who will be running in the fall, and party Chairwoman Judy Rowe said she want to fill the entire ballot with candidates, which can be done by July in instances where candidates did put their names in the hat in time for the primary.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, questions will be asked of contested candidates running for Steuben County Auditor, Steuben County Board of Commissioners and Steuben County Council and possibly others. The questions have been provided in advance to the candidates.
Candidates who are uncontested in the primary will be allowed to introduce themselves to the audience.
The free event is open to the public. Refreshments will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.