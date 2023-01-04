ANGOLA — One of the declared candidates for governor of Indiana will be speaking Saturday at the January breakfast meeting of the Steuben County Republican Party.
Eric Doden, Fort Wayne, will be the guest speaker for the event, which starts at 8 a.m. and is held in The Heritage Club, 1905 Harcourt Road.
People are asked to make reservations for the light breakfast with Party Vice Chair Karen Shelton at 316-9437
All are welcome as the Steuben Republicans start the new year.
Doden is no stranger to Steuben County, already having visited the community many times in recent months.
He is a native of nearby Butler who received his bachelor degree from Hillsdale College and his law degree from Valparaiso School of Law.
He has worked for companies such as Ambassador Steel and served in the Gov. Mike Pence administration from 2013-2015 as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Doden and his wife have four children.
On Wednesday, Doden announced that he raised $3.38 million through the end of 2022 and his campaign had $2.8 million cash on hand.
Doden has already released detailed plans outlining his vision, including making generational investments in Indiana’s small towns, attracting and retaining the best teachers for Hoosier students and innovative proposals like zero-cost adoption.
