FORT WAYNE — An Allen County judge is entering the race for Indiana's 3rd District Congressional seat, seeking to succeed Rep. Jim Banks.
Wendy W. Davis, the current Allen County Circuit Court Judge, is turning the Republican primary in 2024 into a contest, entering the race alongside State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, who announced his candidacy within the last month.
Davis told KPC Media news partner WANE 15 that she's seeking to head to Washington to work on the problems like addiction, mental health issues, immigration and poverty that she currently sees from the bench.
“But with things going downhill in our country, with Joe Biden in the White House, I have seen firsthand the problems in America,” Davis told WANE 15. “It is my time now as a conservative woman to step out, be proactive, and fight for the America that I grew up in.”
Davis is an Allen County native who earned her bachelor's degree at Wheaton College in Illinois, then pursued her law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law.
Davis worked as a partner at the law firm of Beckman Lawson, LLP, specializing in civil federal litigation and also worked as a part-time deputy prosecutor for Allen County.
She also served as an Assistant District Attorney in San Antonio wherein she prosecuted violent offenders and gang members and was appointed to a federally funded Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Davis first took the bench in 2011 as a judge in the Allen County Superior Court criminal division, where she served through 2020, when she won an unopposed election to the circuit court judgeship.
She was also a 2010 graduate of the exclusive Women of Excellence Indiana Lugar Series and has served on various judicial appointments including the Governor’s Task Force on Drug Enforcement, Treatment and Prevention in 2015 and the Indiana Supreme Court's Judicial Probation Committee, where she served as chair through 2017.
Other organizational positions Davis has held include as current board member and Vice President of the Allen County Bar Association; past board chair of the United Way of Allen County and a member of Women United; the Mayor’s Cities United Task Force; the board of trustees for Indiana Tech; the board of directors for Youth for Christ of Northeast Indiana; committee member of City Life Urban ministries; and board of directors for the Fort Wayne Base Community Council.
Davis enters a growing list of candidates seeking hte 3rd District seat, following Zay, the state senator who previously succeed Banks in the Indiana Senate.
Banks is not seeking re-election in the House as he has jumped into the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor in 2024.
The 3rd District represents 11 full counties in northeast and east-central Indiana, as well as portions of two others. The district covers the entire KPC Media news region in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties.
