ANGOLA — Beyond the top of the ticket, there were numerous races and unopposed contests for a variety of candidates for conventions, town and township races in Tuesday’s election.
Here are the results:
GOP convention
Winning a trip the the Indiana State Republican Convention this summer were these 12 people out of the 21 candidates fielded by the Steuben County Republican Party (vote totals in parenthesis):
Tony Culver (1,614), Jim Getz (2,075), Tony Isa (2,102), Desi Isa (1,392), Colleen McNabb-Everage (1,499), Jennifer Sharkey (1,541), Karen Shelton (1,860), Ken Shelton (1,909), Rick Shipe (2,223), Donald Shively (1,587), Dennis Zent (2,232), Wendy Zent (1,836)
NOTE: No Democrats filed for their state party convention. The same was true for Democratic precinct committeemen.
Here are the township results:
Trustees
• Clear Lake, Leona Sattison, 154, Republican
• Jackson, Cory Garman, 197, Republican
• Richland, Barbara Cleverly, 18, Samantha Nicely, 15, Republicans
• Jamestown, Angela Corcimiglia, 501, Republican
• Millgrove, Charles Clark, 156, Republican
• Pleasant, Lesli Hall, 963, Republican; Lou Ann Homan, 159, Lee Sauer, 84, Democrats
• Salem, Marcia Boots-Helmuth, 135, Republican
• Otsego, Kim Kepler, 266, Republican
• York, Linda Bidlack, 72, Republican
• Steuben, Ralph Kugler, 209, Republican
• Scott, Thane Knox, 112, Republican
Advisory boards
(vote for three per party)
• Clear Lake, Emily Deem, Republican, 145, Anne Jacquay, 12, Democrat,
• Jackson: Mike Kurtz, 111, Tina Kurtz, 82, Republicans
• Steuben: Violet Ritter, 177, Steven Anstett, 186, Mark White, 174, Republicans
• Millgrove: Laurie Marsonek, 118, Wesley McCrea, 116, Republicans; Linda McCrea, 25, Democrat
• Otsego: Trenton Knox, 211, Tyson Knox, 220, Julie Lingo,229, Earl Raskosky, 132, Republicans
• Jamestown: Gail Balliet, 263, James Moring, 303, Richard Smith, 285, Teri Steele, 380, Republicans
• Salem: Norman Pfafman, 131, Republican, John Mettert, 15, Democrat
• Scott: Dale Chard, 95, Kenneth Brost, 81, Republicans
• Pleasant: Tony Culver, 675, Dareen McClelland, 716, Rick Michael, 709, James Wyatt, 742, Republicans, Kathleen Vaughn, 225, Democrat
• Richland: Thomas Laffey, 21, Deborah K. Mutzfeld, 22, Republicans, Joshua Reading, 5, Democrat
• York: David Somerlott, 63, Irene Thompson, 48, Richard Jarrell, 51, Republicans
Steuben County
• Recorder, Dani Lou Parrish, 2,915, Republican
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser, 2,998, Republican
• Clerk of Circuit Court Tangi Manahan, 2,857, Republican
• Sheriff R.J. Robinson, 3,064, Republican
• Assessor Kimberly Anderson, 2,870, Republican
State Representative
• Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, received 556 votes in the four townships he covers in House District 52
Town offices
Fremont
(Vote for two)
• Barry Wilcox, 119, Ashlee Hoos, 111, Republicans
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner, 157, Republican; Thomas Werling, District 4, 166, Republican
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders, 35, Republican
• Town Council (vote for three), Robin Sears, 29, Lance Brodock, 27, Christopher Sanders, 29, Republicans
Offices elected in the general election
School boards
These offices for school boards serving Steuben County families are up for election in the Nov. 8 general election.
(Current office holders listed; filing begins on July 27)
• Fremont School Board: District 2, Gary Baker; District 3 Kimberly Bennett and Heather Reetz; At-Large, Anna Creager
• Hamilton School Board: District 1 (DeKalb) Lee Stoy; District 3, Stacy Oberlin; At-Large, April Holden
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County: District 1, Kevin Beard; District 2, Brad Gardner; District 3, Scott Poor
• Prairie Heights School Board: Milford, Kirk Perkins; Millgrove, Brooke German
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Jessica Swander,
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Brent Schlosser
Turnout, etc.
Turnout in Tuesday’s primary election was 16% in Steuben County. Out of 25,531 registered voters, 4,089 cast ballots.
The top three vote tallies among the unopposed were Sheriff R.J. Robinson, 3,064, Prosecutor Jeremy Musser, 2,998, and recorder candidate Dani Lou Parrish, 2,915.
The race to draw the most votes was that for Steuben County Commissioner, North District, where a total of 3,406 ballots were cast in the Republican race between Andy Laughlin (2,028) and Jim Getz (1,378).
