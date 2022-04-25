ANGOLA — The Herald Republican has provided to contested candidates questionnaires about their candidacies.
These questionnaires were presented to the candidates for contested races for Steuben County Council. A preview story has been written about the two opponents for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, and future stories will be written about the candidates for Steuben County Auditor and Indiana House District 51 candidates on the Democratic ticket.
The questionnaire answers presented today are for the Republican candidates for the 1st District seat, which covers the northern tier of townships in the county. Responses from the Democratic candidates for District 1 will be published on Wednesday, along those from the Republican candidates for District 4.
By and large, the responses from the candidates have not been edited, other than for spelling and grammar.
Here are the questions that were put to the candidates:
1. Please give your name, age, address.
2. Education, family and professional (employment) background.
3. Previous political experience, if any. Please list dates of service.
4. Why are you running for office?
5. If you had the opportunity, how would you vote on funding the new judicial center and why?
6. What goals do you have for your term in office, if elected?
7. How will you ensure transparency will be maintained or improved if you are elected?
